“Top Gun: Maverick” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Prime Video, or Paramount+?

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the highly anticipated sequel to the classic 1986 film “Top Gun”. Although it was announced in 2010, as you can guess the film has seen some ups and downs during production. But after more than enough delays, the film is finally here and we are now very close to the release.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

How close, exactly? Well, the film is set to release on May 27, 2022. Although the initial release date was July 12, 2019, it was probably delayed due to the pandemic. So we think it was worth the delay to enjoy this awesome movie in theatres.

But maybe cinemas aren’t your cup of tea. So you’re probably more interested in the film’s streaming release instead. So you have come to the right place as we will be discussing precisely that in this article. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ be released on Netflix?

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Sadly no, there is absolutely no indication that this film will be coming to Netflix. But that doesn’t mean there is nothing to watch on it. One of the most popular shows just began its fourth and final season. We’re of course talking about “Stranger Things”. If you’re interested, check out our guide on “Stranger Things” season 4 part 1 right here.

Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ be released on Prime Video?

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has been certainly having a solid year with some brilliant shows and films on it. But, unfortunately, they were not able to nab the rights to this film either.

Find your dream job

Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ be released on Paramount+?

Now, this film is produced by Paramount Pictures. So although we do not have an announcement, we can almost say for certain that the sequel will be heading to Paramount+. The relatively new series has been slowly improving its catalog and we’re sure this will be an awesome addition.

And since this is on Paramount+, we can also easily speculate about its release date for streaming. The release schedule followed by Paramount Pictures movies is 45 days after theatrical release. So expect the Tom Cruiser starrer to be available for streaming around July 11, 2022.

That’s it for this article. So are you going to the cinemas to watch this film? Or are you going to wait for the streaming release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.