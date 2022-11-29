Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, Release Date, Time, Plot & More 

The compelling Caylee Anthony murder case and the never-ending “he said, she said” debate has been completely enthralled in a manner that only a tell-all true crime documentary series can. A docuseries called Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, produced by Peacock, will feature Casey Anthony in interviews that discuss the events of the case’s investigation, trial, and media circus.

Thirteen years after the original incident, this historic documentary features interviews with Casey that have never been released before. The production maintained full editorial control, according to the director and showrunner, Alexandra Dean. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies – Plot

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the case of Caylee Anthony, here’s a brief to fill you in. On July 15, 2008, two-year-old Caylee was reported missing after going missing for 31 days. The jury found after a six-week trial that Caylee drowned in the swimming pool of the Anthony family. On July 5, 2011, Casey was found not guilty and cleared of a charge of capital murder, despite the fact that many people thought she had been involved in her daughter’s murder. The not-guilty verdict received extensive publicity and generated a lot of public debate. The trial also received widespread media coverage internationally.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will present Anthony’s narrative of the search for her young daughter’s body, the trial that followed, and the subsequent events. In the three-part limited series, she will also address the rumors that surrounded her activities at the time, her conduct in court, and the time she spent in prison. In addition, it will include Anthony’s private papers, production-related images, and defense-related proof. The official synopsis of the show reads:

Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, a 3-part limited series, premieres November 29 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/TMHXFQfiNA — Peacock (@peacock) November 8, 2022

The docuseries is directed by Alexandra Dean, with Ebony Porter-Ike, Tamra Simmons, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Sam Sniderman as executive producers. The docuseries will debut on Peacock on November 29 at 3.00 am ET/ 1.30 PM IST/ 12.00 am PT.