What’s Coming To Hulu First Week In June 2022: June 1 – June 5

May is done and June begins anew. Hulu in May might be the best it has been in 2022 with some stunning films and even some brilliant original productions. With such a month behind it, one can only imagine what Hulu has in store for June 2022.

Let’s go over all the releases coming to Hulu in the first week of June 2022. This list will cover all the new films and TV shows coming to the platform from June 1, 2022, to June 25, 2022, along with some leftovers from late May as well. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere (Thursday)

The Orville: New Horizons is the third season of the popular comedy sci-fi series “The Orville.” Created by Seth McFarlane and also starred by him, the show follows the crew of the starship USS Orville on their episodic adventures. Moreover, the show is akin to an homage or a parody of the massively popular Star Trek franchise, so if you’re a fan of that do check it out.

Fire Island (Friday)

“Fire Island” is an exciting new rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The plot is about two best friends who embark on a weeklong vacation to Fire Island – the famous gay escape destination off the southern shore of Long Island. Expect some laughs with some touching emotional scenes and maybe even some subtle social commentary.

Now before we tell you about the rest of the content coming this week, there are a few shows and films in late May as well that we should mention. So let’s go over the content coming in the final days of May 2022 before the first week of June begins.

Everything heading to Hulu before June’s first week

May 31 (Tuesday)

Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)

Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)

So with that out of the way, we can finally get on with June. Let’s go over what is coming to Hulu in the first week of June 2022.

Everything heading to Hulu in June 1st week

June 1 (Wednesday)

America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Glee: Complete Series

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIENS (1986)

ALIEN 3 (1992)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COMPADRES (2016)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DICK (1999)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

THE DILEMMA (2011)

DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)

DON JON (2013)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

GO FOR IT (2011)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

THE LAST TOURIST (2021)

LEMON (2017)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MASTERMINDS (2016)

MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)

NEW YEAR’S EVE (2011)

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)

NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

PREDATOR (1987)

PREDATOR II (1990)

PREDATORS (2010)

THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)

PROMETHEUS (2012)

PUSH (2009)

REIGN OVER ME (2007)

RESULTS (2015)

ROBOTS (2005)

RV (2006)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE SMURFS (2011)

THE SMURFS 2 (2013)

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

TOMCATS (2001)

TRY HARDER! (2021)

TYLER PERRY’S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

WHITE GOD (2014)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

June 2 (Thursday)

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere

THE DUFF (2015)

June 3 (Friday)

FIRE ISLAND (2022)

June 5 (Sunday)

INTRIGO: DEAR AGNES (2019)

There you have it; we hope you now have a better clue of what to expect from Hulu in week one of June 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, check out what came out on the platform in the last week.