This Unreal Engine VR Mod Will Change Gaming Forever

Virtual reality has been slowly booming for the past couple of years. However, PC VR has not seen any major game releases in recent years except Bonelab and Half-Life Alyx. Fortunately, a new VR mod is in the works that will make all Unreal Engine games playable in VR.

The VR mod is currently under development by a notable VR modder known as Praydog. His most notable work is making REFramework, which makes all RE Engine games playable in VR. These games include notable titles such as:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Devil May Cry 5

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil Village

Monster Hunter Rise

Note: The RE7 and RE8 VR mods even support Oculus Touch motion controllers.

Praydog’s Unreal Engine VR injector mod

Praydog’s newest VR mod is now looking to bring thousands of Unreal Engine games to VR. The mod uses a full in-engine 6DOF movement, synced eye stereoscopic 3D, detached look, and various other features. According to the Flat2VR modding community, it is even possible for modders to add full motion controls in specific games if they choose to do so.

A mod like this could potentially change the entire VR gaming industry. However, there’s no release date on the Unreal Engine mod just yet, but we will keep updating the story in case of any developments. It is also very likely that the mod will be made accessible for free on GitHub, just like Praydog’s previous works.

How does the Unreal Engine VR injector mod work?

Certain game engines like Unity ship with VR code that can be easily re-enabled by a modder. Unreal Engine, on the other hand, strips all of the VR code from a game. Modders are left with no choice but to ask the developers to add the plugins in future updates to the game.

However, there are some Unreal Engine games that won’t get future updates. That’s where the Unreal Engine VR injector mod comes in. It adds all of Unreal Engine’s native VR code and launches the game in VR.

This mod can work very easily just by dropping a few files in the game’s installation directory. There are many challenges with making a flatscreen game run in VR, such as broken UI, VR camera position, and more. According to RoadtoVR, the mod works through these issues automatically.

Unfortunately, the VR mod can only work with games made on Unreal Engine 4/5. However, it will work with all upcoming Unreal Engine 5 games like Redfall, Black Myth: Wukong, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. There’s also the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy that uses UE4.

As a Potterhead, I am excited to walk around the magical castle in VR. Flat2VR, a VR modding community, has also showcased the mod working with various games. So check out the gameplay footage from Praydog’s Unreal Engine VR injector mod.

Unreal Engine VR mod gameplay

Stray VR mod gameplay

Stray VR – The Most Beautiful VR Game I’ve Played Yet



A quick test of Stray with Praydog’s upcoming Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod. Graphics on high, I was still able to maintain 90 fps with synced frames.



4k Version: https://t.co/WASzimXv6Y pic.twitter.com/S5Yx5QLCYE — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) September 12, 2022

Minecraft Dungeons VR mod gameplay

Minecraft Dungeons VR Test (Praydog’s UE Mod))



Experimenting with different camera heights that are all very interesting when in VR with Praydog's upcoming Universal Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod. pic.twitter.com/Vrlhgm6o16 — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) September 13, 2022

Jedi Fallen Order VR mod gameplay

Jedi Fallen Order VR (Praydog's Upcoming Unreal VR Injector Mod)



Can be played in first or third person. The game looks & feels absolutely stunning in VR. It's incredible how much detail most people would just never see in this game.



Full 4k version: https://t.co/iJkmaA7YHP pic.twitter.com/3z1xRIK9Yx — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) September 16, 2022

Severed Steel VR mod gameplay

Severed Steel VR Mod (Praydog's UE VR Injector Mod)



Praydog gained full control of weapons and aiming in his UE mod. In Severed Steel, he attached to the HMD's look direction as a first test, but will look into attaching it independently to a motion controller next. pic.twitter.com/lDsdcnl4jP — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) October 14, 2022

Ghostrunner VR mod gameplay

Master modder Praydog has been doing INCREDIBLE work on his Universal Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod



After multiple sleepless nights, he recently got universal handling of most game's UI elements working, properly placing them in 3D space automatically. https://t.co/Llvovxbb0m pic.twitter.com/FZQKm7Qzdq — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) September 27, 2022

Grounded VR mod gameplay