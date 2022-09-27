List Of All Popular Flatscreen Games Playable In VR

Virtual Reality has become more and more accessible over the years. However, there is a clear lack of big AAA games that can be played in VR. Fortunately, some game developers and modders have provided VR support for many popular flatscreen games to alleviate this problem.

Unfortunately, only a handful of popular flatscreen games have official VR support. However, modders have changed the situation by making VR mods for various flatscreen games. There’s even a highly advanced mod in the works that will make all Unreal Engine games playable in VR.

It is hard to keep track of all games that can be played in VR. That’s why we have made a list of all flatscreen games with official VR support and VR mods.

Flatscreen games with official VR support

Games Platform Motion Control Support American Truck Simulator Quest, PSVR No Assetto Corsa PC VR, PSVR No Automobilista 2 PC VR No Battle Fleet 2 PC VR Yes Borderlands 2 PC VR Yes Dirt Rally 2.0 PC VR No Euro Truck Simulator 2 PC VR Yes Elite Dangerous PC VR Yes F1 22 PC VR No Fallout 4 PC VR Yes Gran Turismo Sport PSVR No Gran Turismo 7 PSVR 2 Yes Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Quest (In-Progress) Yes Green Hell VR PC VR, Quest Yes Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice PC VR, PSVR No Hitman 3 PC VR, PSVR Partial Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) PC VR Yes No Man’s Sky PC VR Yes PayDay 2 PC VR, PSVR, Yes Phasmophobia PC VR (In-Progress) Yes Project Cars 2 PC VR No Project Cars 3 PC VR No Resident Evil 4 Quest Yes Resident Evil 4 Remake PSVR 2 (In-Progress) Yes Resident Evil 7 PSVR No Resident Evil 8 PSVR 2 (In-Progress) Yes rFactor 2 PC VR No Serious Sam 3 VR PC VR Yes Serious Sam VR The First Encounter PC VR Yes Serious Sam VR The Second Encounter PC VR Yes Star Wars: Squadrons PC VR, PSVR Yes Subnautica PC VR Yes The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim PC VR, PSVR Yes The Forest PC VR Yes The Talos Principle PC VR Yes Thief Simulator PC VR Yes War Thunder PC VR No

Flatscreen games with VR mods

Game Platform Motion Control Support Created by Alien Isolation VR PC VR, Quest No Nibre Cyberpunk 2077 VR PC VR No Luke Ross Dark Souls Remaster PC VR No Luke Ross Deep Rock Galactic PC VR (In-Progress) Yes Brzeski Productions Devil May Cry 5 VR PC VR No praydog Doom 3 VR PC VR, Quest Yes DrBeef Elden Ring VR PC VR No Luke Ross Enderal: Forgotten Stories PC VR Yes sasa2727 Final Fantasy VII Remake PC VR No Luke Ross Firewatch VR PC VR Yes Raicuparta Garry’s Mod VR PC VR Yes Catse Ghost Runner PC VR No Luke Ross Ghostwire: Tokyo PC VR No Luke Ross GTA V VR PC VR No, head aiming Luke Ross GTFO VR PC VR Yes DSprtn Half-Life 1 VR PC VR, Quest Yes Maxvollmer, DrBeef Half-Life 2 VR PC VR Yes SourceVR Mod Team Hardspace: Shipbreaker PC VR (In-Progress) No Raicuparta Horizon: Zero Dawn VR PC VR No Luke Ross Jedi Outcast & Jedi Academy VR PC VR Yes shinyquagsire23 Left 4 Dead 2 PC VR (In-Progress) Yes sd805 Life Is Strange: Before The Storm VR PC VR Yes TrevTV Mafia Trilogy Remake PC VR No, head aiming Luke Ross Mechwarrior 5 VR PC VR No KITT Minecraft PC VR (In-Progress), Quest Yes Sorenon/MCXR Team, Vivecraft Monster Hunter Rise VR PC VR No praydog Morrowind VR PC VR Yes Buvik Sandvei & OpenMW No One Lives Forever 2 VR PC VR No Luke Ross Outer Wilds VR PC VR Yes NomaiVR Penumbra: Overture PC VR (In-Progress) Yes veryjos Praey For The Gods VR PC VR No Raicuparta Quake 2 Quest Yes DrBeef Quake 3 Arena VR Quest Yes DrBeef Raft PC VR Yes Flatscreen to VR Modders Red Dead Redemption 2 VR PC VR No Luke Ross Resident Evil 2 Remake VR PC VR Yes praydog Resident Evil 3 Remake VR PC VR Yes praydog Resident Evil 7 VR PC VR Yes praydog Resident Evil 8 Village VR PC VR Yes praydog Return To Castle Wolfenstein VR Quest Yes DrBeef Risk of Rain 2 VR PC VR Yes DrBibop Marvel’s Spider-Man PC VR No Flugan Star Wars Jedi Academy PC VR No xLAva Star Wars Jedi Outcast PC VR Yes xLAva Stray PC VR No Luke Ross Subnautica: Below Zero PC VR Yes flatscreen2VR The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe PC VR (In-Progress) Yes Raicuparta Valheim VR PC VR Yes Flatscreen to VR Modders Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus VR PC VR No HeliFax Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild PC VR (In-Progress) No Elliot Tate Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC VR Yes BrianMP16

VR mods that are under development

Most UE4 games (Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod)

Borderlands 3

Doom Eternal VR

Portal

Most AAA game developers are focused on making flatscreen VR games. That’s why there are not a lot of good quality VR games that will incentivize a user to invest in a VR headset. However, we can enjoy many AAA games in VR for free, thanks to online modding communities.

However, there are not a lot of big-budget VR-only games that have come out in recent years. The last one to come out was Half-Life: Alyx, and it’s been two years since then. Fortunately, many new VR headsets are coming to the market shortly. And just like any new platform, they will come with new VR games close to thier launch.