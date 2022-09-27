List Of All Popular Flatscreen Games Playable In VR

Virtual Reality has become more and more accessible over the years. However, there is a clear lack of big AAA games that can be played in VR. Fortunately, some game developers and modders have provided VR support for many popular flatscreen games to alleviate this problem.
Unfortunately, only a handful of popular flatscreen games have official VR support. However, modders have changed the situation by making VR mods for various flatscreen games. There’s even a highly advanced mod in the works that will make all Unreal Engine games playable in VR.
It is hard to keep track of all games that can be played in VR. That’s why we have made a list of all flatscreen games with official VR support and VR mods.
Flatscreen games with official VR support
|Games
|Platform
|Motion Control Support
|American Truck Simulator
|Quest, PSVR
|No
|Assetto Corsa
|PC VR, PSVR
|No
|Automobilista 2
|PC VR
|No
|Battle Fleet 2
|PC VR
|Yes
|Borderlands 2
|PC VR
|Yes
|Dirt Rally 2.0
|PC VR
|No
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
|PC VR
|Yes
|Elite Dangerous
|PC VR
|Yes
|F1 22
|PC VR
|No
|Fallout 4
|PC VR
|Yes
|Gran Turismo Sport
|PSVR
|No
|Gran Turismo 7
|PSVR 2
|Yes
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Quest (In-Progress)
|Yes
|Green Hell VR
|PC VR, Quest
|Yes
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|PC VR, PSVR
|No
|Hitman 3
|PC VR, PSVR
|Partial
|Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)
|PC VR
|Yes
|No Man’s Sky
|PC VR
|Yes
|PayDay 2
|PC VR, PSVR,
|Yes
|Phasmophobia
|PC VR (In-Progress)
|Yes
|Project Cars 2
|PC VR
|No
|Project Cars 3
|PC VR
|No
|Resident Evil 4
|Quest
|Yes
|Resident Evil 4 Remake
|PSVR 2 (In-Progress)
|Yes
|Resident Evil 7
|PSVR
|No
|Resident Evil 8
|PSVR 2 (In-Progress)
|Yes
|rFactor 2
|PC VR
|No
|Serious Sam 3 VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|Serious Sam VR The First Encounter
|PC VR
|Yes
|Serious Sam VR The Second Encounter
|PC VR
|Yes
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|PC VR, PSVR
|Yes
|Subnautica
|PC VR
|Yes
|The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim
|PC VR, PSVR
|Yes
|The Forest
|PC VR
|Yes
|The Talos Principle
|PC VR
|Yes
|Thief Simulator
|PC VR
|Yes
|War Thunder
|PC VR
|No
Flatscreen games with VR mods
|Game
|Platform
|Motion Control Support
|Created by
|Alien Isolation VR
|PC VR, Quest
|No
|Nibre
|Cyberpunk 2077 VR
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Dark Souls Remaster
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Deep Rock Galactic
|PC VR (In-Progress)
|Yes
|Brzeski Productions
|Devil May Cry 5 VR
|PC VR
|No
|praydog
|Doom 3 VR
|PC VR, Quest
|Yes
|DrBeef
|Elden Ring VR
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Enderal: Forgotten Stories
|PC VR
|Yes
|sasa2727
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Firewatch VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|Raicuparta
|Garry’s Mod VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|Catse
|Ghost Runner
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|GTA V VR
|PC VR
|No, head aiming
|Luke Ross
|GTFO VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|DSprtn
|Half-Life 1 VR
|PC VR, Quest
|Yes
|Maxvollmer, DrBeef
|Half-Life 2 VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|SourceVR Mod Team
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|PC VR (In-Progress)
|No
|Raicuparta
|Horizon: Zero Dawn VR
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Jedi Outcast & Jedi Academy VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|shinyquagsire23
|Left 4 Dead 2
|PC VR (In-Progress)
|Yes
|sd805
|Life Is Strange: Before The Storm VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|TrevTV
|Mafia Trilogy Remake
|PC VR
|No, head aiming
|Luke Ross
|Mechwarrior 5 VR
|PC VR
|No
|KITT
|Minecraft
|PC VR (In-Progress), Quest
|Yes
|Sorenon/MCXR Team, Vivecraft
|Monster Hunter Rise VR
|PC VR
|No
|praydog
|Morrowind VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|Buvik Sandvei & OpenMW
|No One Lives Forever 2 VR
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Outer Wilds VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|NomaiVR
|Penumbra: Overture
|PC VR (In-Progress)
|Yes
|veryjos
|Praey For The Gods VR
|PC VR
|No
|Raicuparta
|Quake 2
|Quest
|Yes
|DrBeef
|Quake 3 Arena VR
|Quest
|Yes
|DrBeef
|Raft
|PC VR
|Yes
|Flatscreen to VR Modders
|Red Dead Redemption 2 VR
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Resident Evil 2 Remake VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|praydog
|Resident Evil 3 Remake VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|praydog
|Resident Evil 7 VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|praydog
|Resident Evil 8 Village VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|praydog
|Return To Castle Wolfenstein VR
|Quest
|Yes
|DrBeef
|Risk of Rain 2 VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|DrBibop
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|PC VR
|No
|Flugan
|Star Wars Jedi Academy
|PC VR
|No
|xLAva
|Star Wars Jedi Outcast
|PC VR
|Yes
|xLAva
|Stray
|PC VR
|No
|Luke Ross
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|PC VR
|Yes
|flatscreen2VR
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|PC VR (In-Progress)
|Yes
|Raicuparta
|Valheim VR
|PC VR
|Yes
|Flatscreen to VR Modders
|Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus VR
|PC VR
|No
|HeliFax
|Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild
|PC VR (In-Progress)
|No
|Elliot Tate
|Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|PC VR
|Yes
|BrianMP16
VR mods that are under development
- Most UE4 games (Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod)
- Borderlands 3
- Doom Eternal VR
- Portal
Most AAA game developers are focused on making flatscreen VR games. That’s why there are not a lot of good quality VR games that will incentivize a user to invest in a VR headset. However, we can enjoy many AAA games in VR for free, thanks to online modding communities.
However, there are not a lot of big-budget VR-only games that have come out in recent years. The last one to come out was Half-Life: Alyx, and it’s been two years since then. Fortunately, many new VR headsets are coming to the market shortly. And just like any new platform, they will come with new VR games close to thier launch.