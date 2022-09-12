New VR Mod Makes Unreal Engine Games Playable In VR

This new mod is probably the most exciting thing to happen in the VR gaming space in quite a while. VR mods have previously turned flatscreen games like GTA V, RDR2, and more into VR titles. However, this is the first time we have seen a mod that can make all Unreal Engine games playable in VR.

The mod in question is the Universal Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod. It was first showcased by Flat2VR, a community of experienced VR modders. According to Flat2VR, the mod is still in development but shows great promise, as seen from its demo video that showcases many flatscreen AAA games in VR.

Praydog's Universal Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod



This is one of the most exciting things to happen in the VR Modding scene as it could mean VR mods for HUNDREDS of incredible AAA Unreal Engine games in full VR.https://t.co/RopaNz7JoD pic.twitter.com/UdExno2ALw — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) September 9, 2022

The demo shows games like Back For Blood, Stray, Life Is Strange, Ghostrunner, and more in full VR. These games are not natively playable in VR and don’t have any VR plugins or support.

Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod

Unreal Engine is one of the most used game engines in the industry that has powered many AAA games. That’s why the Unreal Engine VR Injector mod can potentially bring thousands of games to PC VR. In the past, the only mod that could faithfully turn a AAA game into a VR game was the REAL VR mod by Luke Ross.

Vorpx was yet another software that could do a similar job but was slightly inconsistent. However, if the demo video is anything close to the final mod, this could bring a massive change in the PC VR industry that has been stagnant for a few years.

Unreal Engine VR Injector Mod

The mod uses a full in-engine 6DOF movement, synced eye rendering, detached look, and various other features. According to Flat2VR, it is even possible for modders to add full motion controls in specific games if they choose to do so.

Unfortunately, the VR mod can only work with games made on Unreal Engine 4/5. So don’t keep your hopes up for VR support in old AAA games made in UE3.

The mod is currently being developed by Praydog, an experienced modder, continuing the work done by another modder known as TheNewJavaman. There’s currently no release date yet on the mod just yet. Until then, you can join the Flat2VR Discord server and check some amazing VR mods the community has made for AAA games.