The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Showcases A Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles

The world of The Witcher was recently rocked by the news that Henry Cavill is retiring as Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth taking his place. But there’s still one more season of Cavill battling beasts to look forward to. This also includes Blood Origin, a limited series Witcher prequel starring Michelle Yeoh (among others).

The Witcher: Blood Origin is Set in an elven world 1200 years before The Witcher’s world. It will tell a lost story – the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The series will also focus on the Conjunction of Spheres that united the realms of monsters, elves, and humans.

The Witcher: Blood Origin – Teaser

Now, to give fans a taste of what to expect, Netflix has released a teaser set to a soulful song. The new trailer teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, which includes Scian, Éile, and Fjall. We see them fighting in various battles, and it appears that the series will feature some major high-octave action sequences. The clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluding to the mysteries that will be revealed in the series. Checkout the teaser below:

What will it be about?

Blood Origin will transport fans 1200 years before the events of the original series to investigate the origins of the first Witcher. The series will also focus on the Conjunction of Spheres, a fateful event that united the realms of monsters, elves, and humans. While little is known about the event other than what has been written in books, seen in games, or seen in The Witcher series, showrunner Declan De Barra intends to delve deeply into the narrative.

4. Blood Origin explores the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, the mysterious event we hear name-dropped a LOT in The Witcher.



“We’re going to explain how it happened and the reasons it happened.” – @declandebarra pic.twitter.com/J5pg9soJNG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 30, 2022

The teaser provides an excellent preview of the scenic locations, thrilling wars, and intriguing storyline to come. The upcoming prequel offers fans a fantastic opportunity to delve into their favorite mythical world and see events in a completely new light. Given the popularity of The Witcher franchise, the upcoming series may surprise even the most ardent fans.

The Witcher: Blood Origin debuts on Netflix on December 25.