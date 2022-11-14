Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Series: Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

One Piece is a long-running anime based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name. The One Piece manga, which began in 1997, is now about to enter its final saga. Similarly, the One Piece anime began in 1999 and has over 1,000 episodes, making a new adaptation a daunting task.

The upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece is part of Netflix’s larger strategy. This also includes several live-action anime adaptations in the works. Netflix has previously adapted Cowboy Bebop and Bleach. But none of its previous efforts have been particularly successful. Netflix will need to learn from its previous mistakes if its live-action One Piece is to be renewed for multiple seasons. With so much story to tell, it has the potential to be fantastic if handled correctly.

The popularity of One Piece is undeniable. And if Netflix can please its devoted fans while drawing in new viewers, the live-action TV adaptation of One Piece could be a huge success. One Piece on Netflix has been a hot topic for a while, and Eiichiro Oda first revealed it in 2020. The live-action adaptation is now closer than ever, and here’s everything we know about Netflix’s One Piece live-action.

Is there a trailer for the One Piece live-action adaptation?

Not yet. We do, however, have a sneak glance at the set, concept art, and some more facts offered by Actor Iaki Godoy who will play Luffy, and showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens from the Netflix Geeked Week film aired in June 2022.

Godoy, Maeda, and Owens appear to be in a scene that closely resembles The Going Merry, the first ship of The Straw Hats. Additionally, we see concept drawings for The Going Merry, Baratie, and Miss Love Duck (Alvida’s ship), as well as Miss Love Duck. We also witness a time- lapse video of Baratie being built, and the attention to detail on the set is very astounding.

Netflix’s One Piece adaptation is currently in post-production. So we can expect a teaser or a trailer to drop really soon.

What will the series be about?

Season 1 of One Piece’s live-action adaptation will focus on the manga’s East Blue arc. East Blue is the section of the ocean on the map of the One Piece manga where the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, begins his career as a pirate. He ate the Gum-Gum fruit (Gomu Gomu no Mi) as a child, which gave him a rubber-like body that bends, stretches, and inflates at command. Luffy, inspired by his childhood hero Shanks, sets out to become the “King of The Pirates” by discovering the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger’s secret treasure, the One Piece, with his head held high and eyes full of dreams.

However, One Piece is said to be hidden somewhere across the Grand Line, and the journey to that stretch of ocean is dangerous. Young Luffy starts out alone. But eventually gathers crewmates with their own dreams, who become his lifelong friends as he assists them in their adventures. Season 1 will introduce us to several fan favorites, including Roronoa Zoro, master of the three-sword style; Nami, the crew’s future navigator who was once a thief; Usopp, a sharpshooter who is learning to be brave; and Sanji, the crew’s future chef who falls for every woman he sees.

One Piece live-action series: Cast

Netflix has assembled a stellar cast for the live-action adaptation series. Mexican actor Iaki Godoy plays Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. Mackenyu Arata will play his deputy, Roronoa Zoro. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 star Emily Rudd will play Nami, the ship’s navigator. Jacob Romero Gibson, best known for his role on Grey’s Anatomy, will play the crew’s sniper Usopp. Taz Skylar (The Lazarus Project) will play the fifth member of the crew, the womanizing chef Sanji. And here’s a video of the main cast of Netflix’s One Piece introducing themselves:

Other series regulars include Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorels Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong.

When will One Piece live-action adaptation release?

There is currently no official word on the release date of Netflix’s One Piece Season 1. However, with the show currently in post-production, we can expect to hear from them very soon. Until then stay tuned with us for more updates on the show. You can also check out our guide to One Piece anime here.