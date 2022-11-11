Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date, New Trailer, and Voice Cast Revealed

Dragon Age: Absolution is based on the immensely popular RPG series Dragon Age. It is set in the country of Tevinter and has had numerous entries since its 2009 debut. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the upcoming Dragon Age game, will be a single-player-focused experience that expands on this amazing journey.

There were rumors in early 2021 that the next installment in the video game franchise would take place in Tevinter. Tevinter being one of the oldest nations in the games’ world, it makes sense that it takes place here as well. The upcoming series will introduce fans and newcomers to an all-new cast of Dragon Age characters. This includes elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises.

Dragon Age: Absolution- trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution revealing the cast of characters as well as the release date for the six 30-minute episodes. The new 2-minute trailer focuses on Miriam, an eleven-year-old mercenary and former slave voiced by Kimberly Brooks, who isolates herself from others.

Welcome to Miriam's Story. Dragon Age: Absolution – based on BioWare's fantasy video game series – premieres Dec 9, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/h0JvMZMwZC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 10, 2022

The plot begins when she is approached about stealing an ouroboros-shaped blood magic artifact known as the Circulum Infinitus with a group of warriors and mages. The heist goes wrong, and Miriam is forced to use her heroic qualities to save herself. The official plotline for the show reads:

“When a heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter goes south, an elven mercenary named Miriam (Kimberly Brooks) is forced into a desperate fight for survival,” reads an official blurb about the show. “Now, to save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to confront the tragic past she’s spent a lifetime trying to escape.”

Cast and character description

Meet our squad of mages, fighters, and thieves.



Dragon Age: Absolution — based on @bioware's video game series — premieres December 9 pic.twitter.com/R5Z9NxvQFV — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2022

Alongside Brooks, the cast includes Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Phil Lamarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton, and Zehra Fazal. The characters and their descriptions, as revealed by Netflix, are as follows;

Kimberly Brooks as MIRIAM – a pragmatic elven mercenary who managed to free herself from slavery in Tevinter. But when she is forced to face the country that shattered her life and the man who is the cause of all of her suffering, her heroic spirit emerges.

as – a pragmatic elven mercenary who managed to free herself from slavery in Tevinter. But when she is forced to face the country that shattered her life and the man who is the cause of all of her suffering, her heroic spirit emerges. Matthew Mercer as FAIRBANKS – Fairbanks is a seasoned freedom fighter. He leads our heroes with a warm-hearted sense of adventure, a pair of daggers, and a dashing smile.

as – Fairbanks is a seasoned freedom fighter. He leads our heroes with a warm-hearted sense of adventure, a pair of daggers, and a dashing smile. Ashly Burch as QWYDION – Qwydion, a bubbly Qunari mage with a fondness for explosions. She is an open-hearted, easily distracted blabbermouth who, depending on the situation, may destroy a building or heal a hangover.

as – Qwydion, a bubbly Qunari mage with a fondness for explosions. She is an open-hearted, easily distracted blabbermouth who, depending on the situation, may destroy a building or heal a hangover. Sumalee Montano as HIRA – An idealistic mage, hopes to rekindle her relationship with Miriam while continuing her relentless crusade against Tevinter. But a terrible secret will endanger both of them.

as – An idealistic mage, hopes to rekindle her relationship with Miriam while continuing her relentless crusade against Tevinter. But a terrible secret will endanger both of them. Phil LaMarr as ROLAND – Despite his easygoing demeanor, the charming Roland has unrivaled grit. When disaster threatens, and everything appears to be lost, Roland is as sure as the blade he wields.

Keston John as LACKLON – Lacklon, the dwarven Lord of Fortune, is a tough fighter, a natural brawler, a complete glory hound, and just enough of a coward to keep him alive.

as – Lacklon, the dwarven Lord of Fortune, is a tough fighter, a natural brawler, a complete glory hound, and just enough of a coward to keep him alive. Josh Keaton as REZAREN – Rezaren, born into privilege and plagued by tragedy, sees himself as a good man in a bad world. Rezaren is both intelligent and charismatic. He is determined to make a better future for everyone in Tevinter at any cost.

as – Rezaren, born into privilege and plagued by tragedy, sees himself as a good man in a bad world. Rezaren is both intelligent and charismatic. He is determined to make a better future for everyone in Tevinter at any cost. Zehra Fazal as TASSIA – Tassia, who is dutiful and hardworking, turns a blind eye to anything that does not meet her moral standards. But even she will not be able to ignore Tevinter’s (or Rezaren’s) sins forever.

Dragon Age: Absolution is set to premiere on Netflix on December 9.