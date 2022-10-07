When Is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Upgrade Coming?

CD Projekt Red’s best title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is over 8 years old and still holds its own on the previous generations of consoles. While fans have been wondering if the next-gen port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will ever be made available, further making this gem of a game accessible for PS5 and Xbox Series X players.

Announced way back in 2020 by CD Projekt Red, the PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the announcement has sure made fans of the Witcher series excited for the release. Much to the fans’ excitement, rumors about the port coming have been surfacing ever since its announcement, with the latest one surfacing a few hours before CD Projekt Red announced a new Witcher trilogy. However, many of the Witcher fans were left upset as there was no mention of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt port for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Image: CD Projekt Red

A bit about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen port

For those unaware, the next-gen port of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be a complete edition, meaning it will come with all the DLCs, including Hearts of Stone expansion and the lovely Blood and Wine expansion. In addition, the next-gen port is also promised to come bearing assortments of next-gen upgrades. To quote a few, expect visual overhauls to the world of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While there will be visual improvements, the upgrade is sure to come along with technical changes, including better frame rates, faster loading times, and ray tracing.

Since the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt already has stunning visuals, the upgrade for PS5 & Xbox Series S/X will definitely make things better visually. As far as the combat goes, thanks to the technical improvements, we’d only be able to judge what improvements come in that aspect.

Image: CD Projekt Red

Is the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade coming in 2022?

Well, it was previously reported that the next-gen Witcher 3: Wild Hunt upgrade will be coming in 2021. And since we’re already half done with 2022, with no update to be found, it can be assumed that the port would probably be coming in 2023. On the contrary, many sources have claimed that the upgrade is still due for a 2022 release.

This is difficult to take, considering CD Projekt Red has its hands full with 3 newly announced Witcher games and a Cyberpunk 2077 DLC coming next year. However, it might be that CD Projekt Red is aiming to release the next-gen port of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in late 2022, sometime close to Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Meanwhile, whatever the case may be. We know for certain that award-winning RPG is highly awaited on PS5 and Xbox Series X by the fans who’ve already played the game, along with the ones due to get their first run at it.

Lastly, CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen upgrade will be free. Players who already own a copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X port for free when it’s available.