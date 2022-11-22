The Walking Dead Season 11 Finale Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Walking Dead is one of the longest-running TV shows out there. So much so that the show has 11 seasons! While many believe that the show’s quality dipped after the first few seasons, it still has millions of fans out there. As a result, it’s no surprise that a plethora of fans has waited patiently for The Walking Dead season 11 finale. After all, it marks the end of the incredible journey of the series.

The final season of TWD began airing in August 2021. However, the final season was divided into three sections of eight episodes each. Now, we have finally reached the conclusion to it. With that being said, let’s take a look at the season finale’s release date. Moreover, we will dive into whether it is possible to watch it online for free or not.

Image credit: AMC

TWD season finale, a.k.a The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24, is unarguably the most anticipated episode of the show. The episode arrived on November 20, 2022. It was released on AMC at 9:00 PM ET. Considering it was the series finale, the episode ran until 10:30 PM ET.

If you missed the live telecast of the episode, then you can also watch it by heading over to the official website of AMC. Moreover, the final set of episodes will certainly arrive on Netflix later. After all, that’s what happened with the previous episodes of the show.

Can I watch The Walking Dead season 11 finale for free online?

It depends on which platform you are using to stream the show. If you head over to the official website of AMC, then you can sign in with your TV provider to watch it for free. On the other hand, if you are using Disney+, then you technically cannot watch it for free. However, there are some telecom plans that’ll allow you to get a free subscription to it.

This concludes our streaming guide on The Walking Dead season 11 finale. Have you already watched the show? Let us know your views in the comments section.