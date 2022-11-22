The Making of The Rings of Power Debuts on Prime Video, Offering Behind-the-Scenes Looks

Prime Video’s newest fantasy series, The Rings of Power, is based on the beloved novels by author J.R.R. Tolkien. It is set thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s blockbuster The Lord of the Rings films, and it follows the growth of evil in Middle-earth during the Second Age. After a season-long mystery surrounding Sauron’s identity, it is revealed in the finale that Halbrand has all along been the Dark Lord.

The Rings of Power season 1 received generally positive reviews from critics, and season 2 production is already underway in the United Kingdom. In addition to returning characters such as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), The Rings of Power introduces a number of new characters such as Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), and Adar.

The Making of The Rings of Power now available to stream

Now, Prime Video is presenting a never-before-seen video from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Titled “The Making of The Rings of Power,” you can now access it either while watching the series or via the bonus features tab. The entire experience is now available via X-Ray, a Prime Video feature that provides trivia questions, exclusive content, and character and soundtrack details for select episodes and movies.

It has eight episodes, each of which corresponds to a Rings of Power episode. The behind-the-scenes look includes exclusive interviews with cast members Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Lloyd Owen, Maxim Baldry, and Tyroe Muhafidin, to name a few. It also includes interviews with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

For those who are more interested in the art and artistry of it all, the series has much to offer. A peek at concept drawings, costumes, props, the fascinating realm of creature makeup, and the creation of the larger-than-life sets, such as Nmenor and Khazad-dûm, are some of the previously unseen materials. It is abundantly evident from the trailer alone how much labor went into the enormous Prime Video series, as well as how much the cast and crew value Tolkien’s heritage and the world he built.

The Making of The Rings of Power is now available on Prime Video in its entirety. Launch the full-screen experience whenever you want while watching the series, or go to the Bonus Content section on the series’ main page to watch it right now.