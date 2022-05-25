Microsoft Store Is Getting Restore Apps, Windows Search, And Other New Features

Microsoft announced many upcoming upgrades that will benefit app developers and Windows users. Microsoft Store will introduce new features to enable app developers to engage with their users. The store will also begin an advertisement program to help new apps promote themselves.

Apart from that, users will soon be able to Restore all their apps when they sign in to a new device. Windows Store is now open to all the app developers who want to build and publish apps.

Restore apps

Upgrading to another Windows PC requires users to re-download their favorite apps. With the restore app feature, users can install all their installed apps on a new system in one click. There is no need to manually search for each app and then download and install it individually.

The restore apps option will soon be available in the Windows Insider channel for testing and feedback. According to Microsoft, Restore Apps will help app developers retain users.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Store ads

Microsoft Store Ads will be a new platform for developers to run ad campaigns and promote their apps. With a growing app library, the new apps can use promotional features to gain visibility and expand the user base.

The developers will need to use the Microsoft Advertising tool to create and run ad campaigns. Microsoft clearly mentioned that you need to be an app developer with published content on the store to use this feature. There is a waitlist for enrolling in the Microsoft Store Ads.

Android Apps on Windows 11

“Amazon has already brought thousands of apps and games to Microsoft Store on Windows 11 and will continue to grow the catalog monthly. The Amazon Appstore preview is currently available in the U.S., and it will expand to five additional countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, by the end of this year,” said Giorgio Sardo, General Manager of the Microsoft Store in the official blog post.

2022 will be an exciting year for Win32 and PWA developers and Windows is doing all it can to accommodate them. What do you think about the Microsoft Ad Program for Windows Store? Share your thoughts in the comments.