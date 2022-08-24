Is It Possible To Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 For Free On Netflix?

The Walking Dead is one of the most popular TV shows out there. The show began airing back in 2010 and is currently on its eleventh and final season of the show. Although the show’s final season has been airing since 2021, it didn’t come to Netflix for a long time. Fortunately, The Walking Dead season 11 is now available on the streaming giant.

The first eight episodes of TWD’s season 11 were added to Netflix’s library on August 22, 2022. As usual, the episodes arrived on Netflix at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

With that being said, why don’t we take a look at whether you can watch The Walking Dead for free on Netflix or not in the next section of our streaming guide.

Can I watch The Walking Dead season 11 for free on Netflix?

Image credit: AMC

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms out there. But even it has a few features lacking. Earlier, Netflix used to provide a free trial to new users. This free trial helped them in checking out and watching new shows for free. However, the streaming service has now stopped providing those offers.

So does that mean you cannot watch The Walking Dead season 11 for free on Netflix? Technically, yes. Fortunately, there are a few offers provided by telecom companies that can be used to get a free subscription to Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

The final season of the long-running TV show will be divided into three parts. Currently, Netflix has added only the first part, which features a total of eight episodes in it. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no update on when the next two parts will be added to the streaming service.

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.