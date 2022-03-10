“The Kashmir Files” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Zee5?

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we consume our favorite movies. From standing in long lines outside theaters to watching them comfortably from our couch. We have surely come a long way. However, with things getting normal, people are returning to theaters again to watch their favorite movies. One such title is “The Kashmir Files.”

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The Anupam Kher starrer has grabbed the entire nation’s attention with a very sensitive plot. It will focus on the stories of first-generation victims of the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit community genocide. The film will feature video interviews of the said victims, which will honestly open the eyes of the entire nation regarding the genocide.

Anyway, speaking of the movie’s release date, it is all set to be released this week. To be precise, you can watch the film on the big screen from March 11, 2022, onwards. However, what if you want to watch it online? Will ‘The Kashmir Files’ arrive on OTT platforms? Let’s answer these questions in our streaming guide.

Will ‘The Kashmir Files’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Zee Studios

The biggest streaming platform out there, Netflix, has a lot of amazing titles in its library. However, the streaming giant didn’t bag the rights to stream TKF on its service.

Will ‘The Kashmir Files’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is an industry leader in getting Bollywood and regional titles. But similar to Netflix, Prime Video will not feature the new Anupam Kher movie on its platform.

Will ‘The Kashmir Files’ be released on Zee5?

Zee5 is a relatively new streaming service. However, it is catching up to big names by featuring some pretty amazing movies in its library. The ‘Kashmir Files’ will become the latest addition as the OTT platform has bagged its digital rights.

Unfortunately, there is still no word on when the movie will come to Zee5. But a calculated guess would be around 45-60 days post its theatrical release.

Before we wrap up, Prabhas’ “Radhe Shyam” is clashing with The Kashmir Files. In case you are wondering where to stream Radhe Shyam, feel free to check our guide on the same.

With that said, this is it for this article. What are your expectations from the movie? Let us know your views in the comments section below.