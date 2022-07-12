Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking Is Back With A Season 2

The first season of Indian Matchmaking was just like a meme waiting to happen. Aparna’s long list of dislikes from comedy and three-day beach vacations, to football, made all of us desperate daters feel validated. And for those who enjoyed the matchmaking drama get ready to screenshot clips for your friends once again. The Emmy-nominated dating show is finally back with a return date.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 set to premiere this August

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 10, on Netflix. Sharing the same on her Instagram account, Sima Taparia posted a few photos from the new season. The post was captioned, “Sima from Mumbai is back! Indian Matchmaking Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, August 10 on Netflix”.

*Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking*



THE ANSWER IS YES 😭



SEEMA AUNTY AND INDIAN MATCHMAKING WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BxUXInNbpF — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2022

Moreover, she also shared a cute voice message saying, “Matchmaking is my passion, and it’s a joy to share my work with audiences around the world for giving me lot of love and respect. Sima from Mumbai is back!”

According to Netflix,

“This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new — with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an ‘ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian’ diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!”

The eight-episode first season of Indian Matchmaking stretched across both the U.S. and India. We saw Taparia matching her eligible clients based on their aspirations for their careers, personalities, astrological compatibility, and family dynamics. Naturally, sorting through her clients’ and, their parents’ expectations was a hot topic of discussion throughout the entire show.

The modern-era matchmaking series is a refreshing new spin on the reality-TV dating market. And Netflix’s announcement has us hoping to see a lot more of Taparia and her eligible clients in the upcoming seasons.