Microsoft’s Long-Awaited Video Editor For Windows Is Finally Here

Microsoft is bringing a new video editor, ‘Clipchamp,’ to Windows 11 in the Insider Preview Build 22572. The new app is currently available, alongside other updates, for users of the Dev Channel.

Clipchamp makes its way to Windows 11 after the former’s acquisition by Microsoft several months ago. The browser-based video editing app is rolling out as an “inbox app.” In other words, it will now be one of the pre-installed apps on Windows 11 devices.

It is important to note that the new video editor for Windows is aimed at regular users, not professionals. So, you can expect a variety of basic editing tools in it, but nothing too fancy or sophisticated. However, there are a few useful features that you usually find in pro video editing software.

Image: Microsoft

In its blog, Microsoft revealed that Clipchamp contains all basic features, such as trimming and splitting, while also packing some advanced tools. These include an easy-to-use timeline, animated text, transitions, and the like.

In addition to that, you also get a library full of stock material, including clips, images, and soundtracks. Users can insert these items into their videos and make the most of their creative projects.

Moreover, Windows’s video editor also doubles up as a screen recorder, giving you another useful ability. It’s not just that; Clipchamp users get the option to capture their webcam feed as well.

Interestingly, Microsoft has been working consistently to upgrade its built-in apps and interfaces ever since the new Windows OS came out. A notable work-in-progress upgrade has recently emerged that hints Windows Explorer could be getting browser-like tabs in a future build.