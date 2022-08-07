Facebook Twitter Instagram
OnePlus Devices That Will Get Android 13: Was Your Phone “One Minus-ed?”

Will your device get OxygenOS 13 or has it run out of Oxygen? ;)

List of OnePlus devices getting Android 13
Abubakar Mohammed/Fossbytes

If you’re waiting for Android 13 on your OnePlus device or wondering if your device will receive the update or not, Here is a list of all OnePlus devices that will receive the Android 13 update. If you own a secondary Xiaomi device, find out here if it will get the Android 13 update.

OnePlus has been amidst a lot of controversy over moving away from the very image that it established in the smartphone market (Flagship killers for enthusiasts). However, if you only care about enjoying your new OnePlus device, you may know that Android 13 is just upon OnePlus users. It’s in its final testing phase, and the stable release should roll out this month on the Pixel devices and soon to OnePlus devices.

List of OnePlus Devices Eligible for Android 13 Update

  • OnePlus 10 Pro / 10R / 10T
  • OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro / 9R / 9RT
  • OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro / 8T
  • OnePlus Nord 2
  • OnePlus Nord CE
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 / CE 2 Lite
  • OnePlus Nord 2T
  • OnePlus Ace / Ace Racing

In fact, OnePlus is already recruiting beta testers for Android 13 on the OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro and 10 Pro users.

Will OnePlus 7 Series get Android 13 Update?

OnePlus 7 Pro

Sadly, the OnePlus 7 series will not get the Android 13 update. Last year, OnePlus announced in a community thread that devices starting from the OnePlus 8, including the R/T/RT series, will be getting three major Android updates and four years of security patches. Any device that came out before the OnePlus 8 will only get two Android updates.

That said, fun fact, there is a OnePlus device that got three major Android updates before this policy came into action. We’re talking about the OnePlus 3. The phone launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and was updated to Android 9.0 Pie (Yeah, back when Android used the dessert naming scheme). It was also one of the best-selling OnePlus “Flagship killers.”

Is your phone listed above? What are your thoughts on OnePlus’ revamped OxygenOS, which the company still says is “different” from ColorOS? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, or hunting heads in competitive FPS games,

