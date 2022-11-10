That Time I got Reincarnated As A Slime Returns With A Much-Awaited Season 3

That Time I got Reincarnated As A Slime, also known as TenSura, is one of the most popular and significant in the Isekai genre. During the course of the narrative, Mikami Satoru, a regular corporate employee, is fatally stabbed in the street and dies. However, he is then resurrected in a fantastical setting. The twist is that Satoru’s rebirth is as the strangest and lowest of monsters, a slime, rather than as a powerful warrior.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The main character, who goes by the name Rimuru, becomes one of the most formidable monsters in the world, a Demon Lord. He then establishes the peaceful kingdom of Tempest where monsters and other races can coexist. By combining his human nature with the natural abilities he is reborn with, the protagonist is able to become one of the most powerful monsters in the world.

That Time I got Reincarnated As A Slime officially renewed for Season 3

TenSura began in 2013, and is based fantasy light novel series written by Fuse. It is now regarded as one of the best isekai series of all time. Following the resounding success of the books and their manga adaptation, the first season premiered in 2018, becoming an instant hit, with a second season following in 2021.

When the first film in the series was announced, fans’ attention was entirely focused on this big-screen adaptation. Surprisingly, Season 3 of TenSura was officially announced during an early screening of the film in Japan. This also included the unveiling of a fantastic teaser visual that you can admire below.

Image: Crunchroll

The visual features Hinata Sagakuchi, one of Rimuru’s strongest opponents since ascending to the level of Demon Lord. Hinata, like Rimuru, is a Paladin and the leader of the Western Holy Church’s Ten Great Saints. He is also a Japanese Otherworlder. This confirms that Season 3 of the anime would adapt Saint-Monster Confrontation, the seventh volume of the light novel series. As the title implies the story will include a conflict between Hinata and Rimuru while both are caught up in a dark scheme to destroy Tempest.

Unfortunately, no other information on Season 3 of TenSura, including a release date or cast, is available at this time. But it’s quite probable that Eight Bit Studios, who produced the previous seasons and the film, will return. Crunchyroll will deliver Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime to Western viewers. So fans of the show should keep an eye out for further announcements in the future.