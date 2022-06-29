“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond” Global Release Window Announced

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond” is an upcoming film of the massively popular isekai franchise. The film is a standalone story made under the supervision of the original light novel author. Furthermore, it is coming to Japanese theatres in November 2022.

The thing about anime movies in theatres is that global fans tend to get left behind regarding releases. But it looks this film will not have the same fate. Since we now have a release window for global as well. You can check it out yourself in the next section.

We're excited to announce that Crunchyroll will bring "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond" to theaters in early 2023!



💧 MORE: https://t.co/0wjDq581LL pic.twitter.com/3WhegMEyEX — That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (@SlimeAnime) June 28, 2022

As per the announcement by Crunchyroll, they will be bringing the film to theatres across the world in early 2023. Although no specific date is given, we suspect it will be either January or early February, according to the usual patterns these anime movies follow.

What is ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond’ about?

The series follows an office worker that is killed one day. And as per usual tropes, finds himself in a fantasy world like any isekai. But here, he is reincarnated as a measly slime instead of the usual hero trope. So he dubs himself Rimiru and eventually establishes Jura Tempest Federation, a land of monsters.

The film will be about Raja, a small country in the west. Although small, a large conspiracy is swirling around the land and its queen. And to make things more complicated, a new character Hiiro appears. He is an ogre and also maybe the brother to Benimaru as well. To find out who he is and what the secret of Raja is, you will have to wait and watch this movie.