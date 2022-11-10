Warrior Nun Season 2: How Can I Watch It For Free Online?

After a long wait of over two years, Warrior Nun is coming back with another hard-hitting season. The demon-slaying, earth-rescuing saga continues where it left off as the protagonist faces her biggest challenge yet.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Warrior Nun focuses on the story of Ava, a young girl entrusted with protecting the world from demonic forces by the mysterious Order of the Cruciform Sword (OCS). While the first season acclimatized the lead character with her newfound identity, the second season shows how she leads the OCS against Adriel, an angel with doubtful intentions.

The fantasy drama’s cast comprises Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Olivia Delcán as Ava, Sister Beatrice, Sister Lilith, Shotgun Mary, and Sister Camila, respectively.

Image: Netflix

When and where can I stream Warrior Nun Season 2?

Just like the first season, Warrior Nun Season 2 is also set to roll out exclusively for Netflix subscribers. The show, which spans ten episodes, releases on Thursday, November 10. In the U.S., you can start watching it from 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET. In India, viewers can start streaming the fantasy series on the same day from 1:30 PM.

How can I watch Warrior Nun Season 2 for free?

Normally, you would require a Netflix subscription to watch Warrior Nun Season 2, but there’s another way that doesn’t cost a penny. That’s because certain services offer a bundled Netflix subscription as a bonus when you subscribe to certain plans. Here are the ways you can stream Warrior Nun’s new season for free:

The world of angels, demons, and warrior nuns is definitely immersive, to say the least. It’ll be interesting to see how this show’s second season fares compared to the success of the first one. Tell us your expectations from the new episodes in the comments below.