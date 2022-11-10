Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Warrior Nun Season 2: How Can I Watch It For Free Online?

Will Ava quell Adriel's sinister plan?

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
warrior nun season 2
Image: Netflix

After a long wait of over two years, Warrior Nun is coming back with another hard-hitting season. The demon-slaying, earth-rescuing saga continues where it left off as the protagonist faces her biggest challenge yet.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

For those unfamiliar with the series, Warrior Nun focuses on the story of Ava, a young girl entrusted with protecting the world from demonic forces by the mysterious Order of the Cruciform Sword (OCS). While the first season acclimatized the lead character with her newfound identity, the second season shows how she leads the OCS against Adriel, an angel with doubtful intentions.

The fantasy drama’s cast comprises Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Olivia Delcán as Ava, Sister Beatrice, Sister Lilith, Shotgun Mary, and Sister Camila, respectively.

warrior nun season 2 screenshot
Image: Netflix

When and where can I stream Warrior Nun Season 2?

Just like the first season, Warrior Nun Season 2 is also set to roll out exclusively for Netflix subscribers. The show, which spans ten episodes, releases on Thursday, November 10. In the U.S., you can start watching it from 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET. In India, viewers can start streaming the fantasy series on the same day from 1:30 PM.

How can I watch Warrior Nun Season 2 for free?

Normally, you would require a Netflix subscription to watch Warrior Nun Season 2, but there’s another way that doesn’t cost a penny. That’s because certain services offer a bundled Netflix subscription as a bonus when you subscribe to certain plans. Here are the ways you can stream Warrior Nun’s new season for free:

  1. Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs 399
  2. JioFibre monthly plan worth Rs 1499
  3. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month
  4. The free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios
  5. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99

The world of angels, demons, and warrior nuns is definitely immersive, to say the least. It’ll be interesting to see how this show’s second season fares compared to the success of the first one. Tell us your expectations from the new episodes in the comments below.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022