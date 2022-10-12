Ted Lassos’ Fictional Dating App Bantr To Launch On Bumble

The dramedy, starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular soccer coach, has become a major smash, helping to establish Apple TV+ as a streaming service. Ted Lasso’s success continued at the recent Primetime Emmys, with the show winning Outstanding Comedy Series and Brett Goldstein receiving Supporting Actor for his work as Roy Kent.



Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

All of this has heightened interest in Ted Lasso season 3, which began filming earlier this year. Although fans have received updates on production progress and behind-the-scenes glimpses, there has been no clear indication of when new episodes will air. Given that the third season may be the final for Apple TV+, fans have been eager to learn when the show will return. Meanwhile, the dating app Bumble has partnered with Ted Lassos’ Bantr to give fans the real experience of the show’s love interest.

Ted Lasso’s Bantr set to launch on Bumble

Bantr played a big part in season 2. For much of the season, we wondered who Rebecca was chatting to on the app (because you never know who you’re matched with). And many assumed it was Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso, only to discover Sam on the other end of the playful texts, and their very sweet relationship blossomed from there. You may now arrange your own strange meetup and discover who you connect with.

Bantr Live is all chat, no photos. Play every Thursday at 7 p.m. on Bumble and watch @TedLasso now streaming on @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/C4LQUFc35T — Bumble (@bumble) October 11, 2022

Now, according to Variety, Bantr is all set to launch on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. local time. The weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available in Bumble’s Date Mode.

So, here’s how it’ll work

Once you RSVP, you will be immediately linked with someone based on your search criteria. Bumble users, like Bantr users, will connect with personalities first without sharing any photos. They’ll talk for three minutes before being asked if they want to continue. If both daters match, the dialogue will continue in the normal queue, and they will be able to see images.

And in order to help the hopefuls, Bumble has revealed its top five Bantr conversation starters:

Would you rather fight a bear or a shark?

What is the worst thing you ever did that your parents caught you doing when you were a teen?

Play a speed round of two truths and a lie. Go!

Kiss, marry, kill: queso, guacamole, salsa?

OK tell me: what’s the most extreme dare you’ve ever accepted?

Talking about the same, Bumble global VP of partnerships Olivia Yu said, “Bantr Live enables our community to connect with someone unexpected and learn more about a person before seeing them. We look forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.”

Bantr Live will be available to Bumble users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Users can RSVP to each one and receive a reminder till the end of the year on a weekly basis. Bumble users will also be able to redeem a two-month subscription to Apple TV+ in order to watch Ted Lasso.