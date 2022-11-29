Where To Stream “Mad Men” For Free Legally

Touted as one of the best TV series ever, “Mad Men” is a period drama set in the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, New York City. It focuses on the rise and decline of Don Draper, a talented advertising executive at Sterling Cooper agency. Set in the ’60s, the series explores the professional and personal events of its main character.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Mad Men is a widely acclaimed TV series, having won various prestigious awards during its run from 2007-2015. This includes 16 Emmy awards and 5 Golden Globe awards. Additionally, it’s recognized as one of the greatest shows of the Golden Age of Television in the U.S.

The entirety of the series spans 7 seasons and a total of 92 episodes. It stars Jon Hamm as Don Draper, Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson, Vincent Kartheiser as Pete Campbell, and Christina Hendricks as Joan Holloway.

Where can I stream “Mad Men” for free in the U.S.?

For the American audience, Mad Men is available to stream for free on IMDb TV. Non-U.S. residents can watch it on the same platform by using a VPN and choosing an appropriate location.

Alternatively, you can also catch this period drama on Amazon Prime Video. For watching it for free, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes access to Prime Video. However, for that offer, you must have not been a Prime subscriber in the last 12 months.

Besides that, YouTube TV also offers Mad Men for its subscribers. You can sign up for a free trial of the service and stream for free for a week.

Where can I stream “Mad Men” for free in India?

Indian fans can check out Mad Men on two streaming platforms, viz. Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play. Unfortunately, Amazon discontinued its free trial of Prime membership in India recently. However, if you have an Airtel broadband plan worth Rs 999 and above, you can claim a 1-year Prime Video subscription. Moreover, Airtel SIM users can get a 56-day Prime Video subscription with certain plans starting from Rs 699.

On the other hand, JioFibre owners can also get a free bundled Lionsgate Play subscription on postpaid plans worth Rs 499 and more. Additionally, an additional free Prime Video subscription is added to the mix with prepaid plans starting from Rs 999. You can check out more about JioFibre plan details here.

Undoubtedly, if you can get your hands on it, you must not miss out on Mad Men. It’s a celebrated TV series that packs a powerful story and captures the essence of the ’60s. These are all the right reasons that make it a must-watch.

For more similar streaming guides, check out our dedicated section.