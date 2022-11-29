10 Exhilarating Shows To Watch If You Loved Netflix’s Wednesday

It is challenging to offer great content in the horror comedy genre. However, it seems like Netflix’s recently premiered series Wednesday has cracked the code. Inspired by The Addams Family, the series follows the story of the brilliant Gothic character Wednesday Addams. In addition to an optimal storyline, the show offers an incredible cast, including Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and many others.

Furthermore, the series covers many themes like bullying, mystery, and, most of all, supernatural fantasy and magical appearances. After binge-watching all eight episodes, we all want to see more. However, it will take a lot of time for the new season to arrive. So here we are with ten similar shows like Wednesday. All these epic shows will keep you hooked on the genre. With all that said, let’s get started down below.

10 shows similar to Netflix’s Wednesday

10. One of Us Is Lying (Netflix)

The murder mystery drama series is centred on a group of five teenagers sent to detention, and only four of them survive the experience. The mystery begins to unravel as the authority tries to determine the actual cause of death. Similar to Wednesday, One Of Us Is Lying also delves into modern teenage drama and mystery crime. With two successful seasons, the series is currently one of Netflix’s most-viewed title.

Moreover, it will also be renewed for a third season in March 2023. So it is a great time to catch up.

9. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

The epic TV series follows the story of Sabrina Spellman, who lives in a spooky town called Greendale. Being a part witch and part human, she is stuck in a dilemma between the two worlds. Moreover, she also deals with the daunting threat that looms over the two worlds. So will Sabrina beat this new evil? And which world will she choose? If you want answers to these questions, then head over to this page.

Like Wednesday, the show focuses on a female lead with supernatural powers battling demons inside and outside worlds. Moreover, it casts talented actors like Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Lucy Davis.

8. Locke and Key (Netflix)

Locke and Key explore the story of three siblings who lost their father in an attempt to learn dark magic. Moreover, it shows them searching through their father’s possessions in the house. They discover doors and keys that open up to different realms. Based on the comic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the show stars Griffin Gluck, Laysla De Oliveira, and Jackson Robert Scott in crucial roles. Furthermore, along with otherworldly themes, the show focuses on horror and murder, similar to Wednesday.

7. His Dark Materials (HBO Max)

When we’re talking about the supernatural natural plotline and magical occurrences, we can’t possibly ignore HBO’s His Dark Materials. The horrifying series follows a teenage orphan Lyra, who resides with the Jordan College students in Oxford. It sees her investigating a series of abductions and stumbling upon a mysterious substance called Dust.

In order to find out more about it, she starts an amazing journey which eventually leads her to different planets. The epic series has three seasons and is currently available on HBO Max.

6. Riverdale (Netflix)

Riverdale is the perfect show for horror crime drama lovers. It follows a group of high school students in their early adulthood. The show depicts the main characters with demons, witches and other spooky dangers. Moreover, it might look innocent initially, but the series turns wild as the storyline unveils its twisted side. The series has a total of six seasons and is looking for its final season in 2023.

5. The Sandman (Netflix)

The supernatural fantasy drama series follows the story of Sandman, a.k.a Dream, who controls all the dreams. Moreover, he was abducted more than a century ago and is now finally free. Now he is on a journey to correct all the flaws that took place in his absence. With Tom Sturridge in the lead role, the series was a hit on the platform. Furthermore, it holds an IMDb rating of 7.7.

4. Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Speaking of mystery and twists, no series comes closer to Yellowjackets. The show premiered in 2021 and focused on a group of teenagers who survived a plane crash. Moreover, it depicts them working together and staying in these difficult circumstances. It boards a talented cast of actors, including Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, etc. Furthermore, it has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

3. A Series Of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

The comedy-drama series showcases the story of a group of innocent orphans. Furthermore, it depicts their evil caretaker Count Olaf who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. However, these siblings must outsmart Olaf and overcome his devious plans in order to find the real truth behind their parent’s death. The eight-episode is available on Netflix and currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.8.

2. The Order (Netflix)

The Order is a horror drama streaming television series created by Dennis Heaton. Moreover, it stars actors like Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Katharine Isabelle, and Max Martini. The series has a total of three seasons and is available to stream on Netflix. With all that said, let’s check out its synopsis down below:

“Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges to a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.“

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is Netflix’s massively popular series created by Gerard Way. The show depicts a billionaire adopting seven potent infants. Furthermore, he prepares them to save the world and turns them into a team of mighty ‘Seven.’ However, the team disrupts due to their differences, and now they are forced to unite again after their father’s mysterious demise.

We hope you have enough series to watch until Wednesday’s second season arrives. Moreover, if you want to catch similar shows to 1899, then check out our streaming guide over here. That’s all we have for today. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.