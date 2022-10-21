PSVR 2 Games: Every Confirmed Upcoming PS5 VR Game

The PSVR 2 is the next-generation VR headset for the PS5, coming in early 2023. However, Sony has still not confirmed a release or the launch titles for the VR headset. Fortunately, some VR games have been officially announced or teased for the PSVR 2.

The Playstation VR 2, as it’s officially called, will only be compatible with the PS5. It will come with the new PlayStation VR 2 Sense controllers, with inside/out tracking similar to Oculus Touch controllers. According to PlayStation senior VP Hideaki Nishino, the PSVR 2 will not be backward compatible with PSVR titles.

He says that the PSVR 2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience. According to him, “developing games for PSVR2 requires a whole different approach than the original PSVR.” It means that the developers will have to update their VR games to work with the new hardware.

Some developers have already started working on their VR games for the PS5 launch lineup. So we have made a list of all confirmed and rumored PSVR 2 games that will be coming early next year. We have even highlighted some popular VR games that gamers can look forward to playing on the new VR headset.

Every Confirmed PSVR 2 Game

Affected: The Asylum (Fallen Planet Studios)

Aliens VR (Survios)

Alvo (Mardonpol)

Afterlife VR (Split Light Studio)

Among Us VR (Schell Games and Innersloth)

Black Top Hoops (Vinci Games)

Black Trail (Red Horizon)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder (VR Kiwi)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Distortion VR (Future Mental Games)

Do Not Open (Nox Noctis)

Engram (Maze Theory)

Firewall Ultra (First Contact Entertainment)

Firmament (Cyan Worlds)

Galaxy Karts (VR Monkey)

Ghostbusters VR (nDreams)

Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor (Combat Waffle)

Golf+ (Golfscope Inc)

Green Hell VR (Incuvo)

Grimlord (MetalCat Interactive Technology)

Hellsplit Arena (DeepType Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite / Guerrilla Games)

Hubris VR (Cyborn)

Hypestacks (Squirrel Bytes)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

LOW FI (Iris VR)

Madison (Bloodious Games)

Medieval Dynasty (RenderCube)

Mixture (Played With Fire)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Pavlov (Vankrupt Games)

Project Lousianna: The Bounds VR (Build the Light Studio)

Propagation Paradise Hotel (Wannadev Studio)

Requisition (Arcadia VR)

Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Runner (Truan Pixel)

Samurai Slaughter House (Tab Games)

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok (Zojoi LLC. / Azure Drop Studios)

Soul of Kaeru (BrainUp)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

Suicide Guy VR Deluxe (Chubby Pixel)

Super Kit: To the Top (Electric Hat Games)

The Exorcist Legion VR: Sin (Pocket Money Games)

The Twilight Zone VR (Pocket Money Games)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 (Skydance Interactive)

Ultrawings 2 (BitPlanet Games)

Volcanic Core (Synthesis Universe)

Wandering in Space (Moonseer Games)

Unannounced Games

Some developers have confirmed that they are working on launch titles for the PSVR 2. However, there’s little information about these games except for a few teases and short sneak peeks.

Archiact sci-fi game

Cloudhead game

CoatSink game

Fast Travel game

Firesprite horror game

nDreams game

Strange Games aerial combat game

Vitruvius VR sci-fi game

Rumoured PSVR 2 Games

Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

Blade & Sorcery (WarpFrog)

Chernobyl Again (Vimagineo)

Farpoint 2 (Impulse Gear)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve Corporation)

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Kona (Ravenscourt)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Resident Evil 7 (Capcom)

The Invincible (Starward Industries / 11 Bit Studios)

The Persistence (Firesprite)

Moss Book II (Polyarc Games)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR)

Some of these games are rumored to make their way to the new PSVR 2 headset. There are also a few games available on PS5 that have PSVR support on PS4. So it makes these games a likely candidate for PSVR 2 launch lineup. However, take it with a grain of salt, as these are still speculations.

