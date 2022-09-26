Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch The Finale For Free?

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 13 will mark the end to the incredible anime for now. After a sensational season 1, the anime returned for its second season after a gap of five years. Although the second season was off to a shaky start, it gathered itself in the second half.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Moreover, episode 12 of this season was arguably the best episode of the anime to this date. We hope you have already seen that episode, since the next section of the article contains heavy spoilers from it.

Coming back to the topic at hand, episode 12 finally adapted the fight between Ayanokoji and Ryuen. The leader of class 1-C was absolutely trashed by Ayanokoji. It was one of the most-awaited moments of the entire anime. He simply did so to rescue Kei Karuizawa, who was being touted by Ryuen.

With that being said, let’s talk about the release details of the season finale. But before that feel free to check our guide on One Piece episode 1034.

When will Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 13 release online?

Image credit: Lerche Studio

The final episode of the season is all set to arrive online on September 26, 2022. It should be available to watch online at 6:30 AM PT/9:30 AM ET/7:00 PM IST.

You can rely on Crunchyroll or Funimation to watch the anime online. Additionally, selected regions will get the anime on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel as well.

How to watch Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 13 for free?

If you are a new customer then you can take advantage of Funimation’s free trial. On the other hand, the airing on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is absolutely free as well. Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch the anime for free on Crunchyroll.

Will there be a Classroom of the Elite season 3?

With the season 2 finale airing today, fans are already wondering about the next installment of the anime. Well, we have a piece of good news for you, it has been confirmed that the anime will return for season 3 in 2023.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the season 2 finale? Let us know your honest views about Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 13 in the comments section below.