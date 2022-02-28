How To Block A Program From Accessing The Internet In Windows 10?

Most of the third-party software that resides on your computer can access the internet, and there are times when you might not want specific programs installed on your system to gain access to the internet.

For instance, you might not want to check for updates continuously, you might be annoyed with constant ads that keep showing up, or you might be worried about any sensitive data in your software. If the essential features of the application do not rely on internet connectivity, you can block a program from accessing the internet altogether.

How can I block access to the Internet?

Blocking a program from accessing the internet is pretty easy on Windows using the Windows Firewall. Windows Firewall can not only protect your computer from malware and other security threats but can also be configured to block any program from accessing the internet. That too, without using any third-party software.

How Do I Block A Program Using Windows Firewall?

By following just a simple set of steps, you can block any software accessing the internet. The steps are similar for Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10.

You can block both inbound traffic and outbound traffic for any program. Inbound traffic refers to all the data coming to your program from a server elsewhere. Outbound traffic is due to a connection initiated by your program.

How To Block A Program From Accessing The Internet In Windows 11, 10, 7, 8?

1. On your Windows PC, open the Start Menu and go to Control Panel.

2. In the search bar in the control panel, search for “Windows Defender Firewall” and click on the first search result.

3. Click on “Advanced Settings” in the left pane of the Control Panel.

4. Click on Outbound Rules. Here you can restrict internet access for a particular app.

5. Under the Actions panel on the right side of the window, click on New Rule.

6. Click on Program and press Next.

7. Type the path where your program is installed or locate it with the Browse option. The application path is generally in the form C:\Program Files\application.exe or C:\Program Files(x86)\application.exe where ‘application’ is the program’s name you want to block from having internet access.

8. In the Action window, select Block the connection. Press Next.

9. Select when your blocking rules apply to the program. Select all three options to cut off internet access altogether.

10. Give a name to the new rule you just created. In this example, I have created a rule to block internet connection to Mozilla Firefox, so I have named the rule “Block Firefox.” You can choose any name you desire.

11. Click on Finish, and your rule gets activated. You should now see the new rule you created under Outbound Rules.

Go ahead and block inbound connections, too, if you want to block internet access for the program entirely. Select “inbound rules” in step 4, and the rest of the steps are similar.

So, this is how you can cut-off network access for a particular app and program in Windows 11, 10, and older versions. The method mentioned above works for almost every program installed on your machine.

Other Ways To Block Internet Access In Windows

If Windows Firewall isn’t your cup of tea, then are other things you can explore. For instance, you can enable the AirPlane mode in the Action Center that will disable the internet for your entire PC till the time you want.

You can go for it if you want to block internet access temporarily. Furthermore, numerous third-party firewall software available for Windows like Zone Alarm and TinyWall can do the job efficiently.

Did you find this guide on blocking a program from accessing the internet in Windows to be helpful? Share your reviews in the comments.