‘Only Murderers in the Building’ Gets Renewed For A Season 3

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has been officially renewed for Season 3, which means more juicy clues for the Arconia neighbors to solve. The popular murder mystery series, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, follows true-crime fanatics Mabel Mora (Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Short).

The trio collaborates to solve an ever-thickening murder mystery case that unfolds in their Upper West Side apartment building. In Season 2, they get involved in a new homicide that claims the life of Jayne Houdyshell’s Bunny Folger. And here’s everything we know so far about OMITB‘s Season 3.

So excited for SEASON 3!!! https://t.co/RuxgraR0ML — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 11, 2022

However, the show has been officially renewed for Season 3 on July 11, there is no announcement on the potential release date. But according to the trio on TikTok, it will likely be sometime in 2023. In a promo video ahead of Season 2 last month, Gomez, Short, and Martin, raise a toast to a great second season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Cast

The golden trio (Gomez, Short, and Martin) is here to stay. But the fates of other characters remain unknown. Season 2 had new big-name guest stars in the series, including Amy Schumer (as herself) and Cara Delevingne (as Mabel’s new love interest and mystery artist, Alice).

If we’re lucky, their characters along with Cinda Canning, the Arcadia’s revered podcast host we initially met in Season 1, portrayed by Tina Fey will survive into the next season. If not, the show’s growing popularity will hopefully result in new cameos from more of our favorite celebrities.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Plot

In a recent interview with Metro UK, Hoffman teased an exciting new plot for Season 3. He said,

“There’s so much hope for a season three that comes from all of us.”Everyone involved in the show has really loved this experience.”

According to him, we can expect the main plot to be directly tied in some way to Season 2’s ending, which saw the trio uncover the identity of Bunny’s killer. “We are very hopeful about a season three,” Hoffman added, “and as a little bit of a tease, the story lends itself at the end of our season two, so hang tight.”