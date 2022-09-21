These Are The Best Apple iPhone Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

It’s that time of the year again! Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is almost here with unprecedented discounts on a ton of consumer electronics items. But the most enticing offers are on iPhones. Flipkart is likely offering high discounts on almost all popular iPhone models, making them a must-buy this season.

If you were waiting to upgrade to a new Apple iPhone, you wouldn’t want to miss this year’s Big Billion Day sale. Flipkart is ready to offer enticing discounts on the last year’s iPhone 13 series including the base iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone 11. All these devices have capable hardware including superb cameras and are eligible for 2-4 iOS upgrades in the coming years.

Heavy Discounts on Apple iPhone on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

The Apple iPhone 13 price was quite high in India during its launch. The iPhone 13 usually retails for around Rs 69,990 on the Apple Store or other online platforms. But Flipkart is likely to offer the iPhone 13 for Rs 49,990 during its Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Flipkart hasn’t yet listed the price, but as per its recent tweet, the hidden price counter is sure to put the iPhone 13 price under Rs 50,000. Thus making the Apple iPhone 13 one of the most popular smartphones this season.

If you want better camera hardware, a larger display, and a bigger battery, then the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be available at jaw-dropping discounts as well. It is also the smartphone of choice if you’re thinking of getting it hit with a Tesla.

We expect the iPhone 13 Pro to be on sale for Rs 89,990 and the 13 Pro Max version to cost Rs 99,990 during the upcoming sale. Apart from that, the older iPhone 12 Mini will also likely get a Rs 15,000 price discount and could be available for Rs 39,990.

You can go for the iPhone 11 if you want a truly budget Apple smartphone. Users can purchase the iPhone 11 for Rs 29,990 from the Big Billion Day Sale 2022, but if you add card discounts and exchange your old smartphone, the iPhone 11 price will drop even further. Flipkart is yet to reveal the iPhone series price officially, however, Apple smartphones are likely to be on the list of most value-for-money devices this year.