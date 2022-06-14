“Salt City” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Do you think that your family is the reason behind your strength? If so, there is no harm in believing so. Because that’s the case for most of us, your family can sometimes be the reason behind your weakness. Salt City is such a web series that will explore this angle soon.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Let’s start things off with the release date of the web series. If all goes well, it should be available online on June 16, 2022. Since it will target the Indian audience, the release time will also be suitable for them. Simply put, you can expect the show to arrive online at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

If we believe the speculated report, the 2022 web series will feature a total of seven episodes. But where do I watch it online? Please provide an answer to that question in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Salt City’ online?

Image credit: Sony LIV

The complex family drama will be making its much-anticipated debut on SonyLIV. Since it is an original series on the OTT platform, all the episodes will be released.

Many believe this will be another home run by the streaming service. In the era where most OTT platforms are full of crime thrillers, SonyLIV has come up with a unique plot for the show. That seems to be the trend for the service as they did something similar with TVF Cubicles season 2 as well.

Find your dream job

What to expect from ‘Salt City’?

The show will focus on the internal struggle of the Bajpai family. With a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Divyendu Sharma and Piyush Mishra, the series is expected to be a hit. As for its plot, here’s its official plot synopsis:

“Salt City delves into the complexities of relationships within the Bajpai family. The show explores their journey of exploring the past, dealing with a bitter present, and unfolding a promising future.”

This concludes our detailed streaming guide on Salt City. What are your expectations from the show? Let us know your honest opinions in the comments section below.