10 Best Football Streaming Sites To Kick Off The New Season In 2022

Yet another football season has taken over, and the excitement among fans has reached feverish levels once again. All the major European leagues, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and Bundesliga, are there to entertain lovers of the beautiful game week in and week out.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Moreover, the most popular clubs on the planet are competing to win in their respective competitions. Whether it be Real Madrid in Spain or Manchester United in England, every club is out there dreaming of trophy-laden spells this year.

If you’re someone who doesn’t want to miss out on the action, don’t worry; we have got you covered. In this guide, we share with you a list of the best football streaming sites to follow your favorite clubs in 2022.

There are several websites on the internet that give you free access to live football streaming based on certain conditions. In other words, the services mentioned below come as a bundled perk with another subscription you may already have.

Image: ESPN

One of the most popular sports hubs, ESPN is a great place to catch the latest football updates worldwide. From match previews to live broadcasts to post-match analysis, the website covers every area a sports fan wants to know about.

While previews, analysis, interviews, etc., are mostly free for everyone, you can also watch live football using a subscription you might already have. The services that let you stream football matches on ESPN for free include Verizon, Cox, Hulu, Sling, Directv, Xfinity, etc. You need to sign in with the username and password of one of these services to watch the action.

One thing to note here is that free streaming with these services is mainly available in the U.S. If you are reading from anywhere else and have a relevant subscription, you can efficiently use a VPN to access ESPN’s US website.

Image: Sky Sports

Another leading sports provider that you have probably heard of before is Sky Sports. It has a free soccer streaming website that offers you the latest coverage of various other sports such as Cricket, Golf, Formula 1, and more.

You can stream these videos for free from match highlights to match reports without registering or signing up on Sky Sports. It’s not just that. Those who are Sky Sports subscribers can also log in using their credentials to access a plethora of dedicated channels for certain sports.

Again, this website has geo-restrictions as well and might not work in every country in the world. You can rely on a VPN to help you out here.

Image: Fox Sports

Fox Sports, another popular sports content provider, is where you can catch the freshest updates and watch football for free. Not only that, but you can also track stats, follow the social media buzz, and check betting odds.

Just like with ESPN, you can freely stream football content on Fox Sports as well. All you need is a subscription from an eligible service, including Xfinity, Verizon, Cox, AT&T U-verse, Directv, Spectrum, Frontier, etc. To access free streaming, simply log in to Fox Sports with the credentials of one of these services.

Non-US visitors might face trouble streaming on the service. In such cases, we’d suggest you try re-loading the website after enabling your VPN.

Image: Hotstar

This platform is essential for any football fan residing in India. That’s because Disney+ Hotstar streams the matches in the country’s top-flight, Hero ISL. It also streams important football matches such as those from the Premier League. Moreover, it offers some bonus content, such as exclusive interviews with top football stars.

Disney+ Hotstar offers a free subscription for Airtel and Jio customers who recharge with plans starting from ₹499. Vi users can claim the same benefit with a recharge worth ₹501 or more. Those with an active JioFibre plan priced at ₹999 or above also get the service as a bundled perk.

Image: SonyLIV

SonyLIV is another streaming platform that Indian football fans should keep an eye on. The popular service streams some of the most crucial tournaments, including UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Free streaming of football events is possible if you use a JioFibre internet plan worth ₹999 and above. Apart from SonyLIV, the respective JioFibre plans also provide you access to services such as Netflix, Amazon PrimeVideo, Hotstar, Zee5, etc.

Image: DAZN

What started as a hub of fighting sports has quickly turned into a home for football and several other sports. The platform streams several key leagues worldwide and a string of documentaries and interviews of noteworthy footballers like Ronaldo Nazario.

To watch football for free on DAZN, you first need to sign up for an account. Once you do that, you can subscribe for a free first month of the service. When you don’t like it, you can end your subscription and avoid paying anything.

Image: NBC Sports

A well-known, top provider of sports content in the US is NBC Sports. From match highlights to live-streaming, there is a range of football content available for you. Interestingly, you can even watch full match replays if you missed out on the action due to some reason.

To get free access to the aforementioned content, you need to have a supported TV provider. The subscriptions which give you free NBC Sports membership are Xfinity, Directv, Dish, Verizon, Spectrum, Cox, Cable One, Armstrong, etc.

Image: FuboTV

From the Premier League to Ligue 1, you can follow a variety of football tournaments on FuboTV. Apart from that, the platform is also home to many live TV channels and on-demand movies that you can watch from the comfort of your couch. In addition, the service also allows its subscribers to record 250 hours’ worth of content that you can re-watch whenever you want.

You can grab all these features at no cost when you first sign up for FuboTV. The service provides you with a free one-week trial which you can use to stream any content offered there. However, this might not work properly outside the US, so we’d suggest enabling the VPN accordingly when you access the website.

Image: Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch is a huge library of live streams, sports clips, original series, and of course, community videos. Consequently, there is an amazing amount of diverse video content available on it. In some regions, this varied content also includes live streams of football matches. For instance, not long ago, the social media company owned the streaming rights for LaLiga in the South-Asian zone.

For watching videos and catching live streams on Facebook, you basically don’t need an account, given that you have the right URL. However, having a Facebook account makes it easier to navigate, search, and consume the endless number of videos on the website.

Image: Reddit

Reddit is a community-driven website that usually needs no introduction. Fortunately, it also is the place where you might catch a football live stream source if you are lucky. Yes, you would likely not find a streaming option for every match. But, if you keep an eye on popular football-related subreddits such as “r/soccer” or “r/football,” the odds will be on your side.

Although we’ve mentioned from the onset that you might need certain software to bypass the geo-restrictions, if you still somehow missed the tip, then here it is again. If you are blocked from any website on this list, you can use a VPN to fix the issue.

For those who want to know about the best VPNs out there, our comprehensive VPN list should help them out.

All in all, these free soccer streaming websites should fully suffice your entertainment needs this season. That’s because the live matches, important stats, in-depth analyses, and match predictions, which every die-hard soccer fan wants to keep up with, are common across the websites on this list.

FAQs