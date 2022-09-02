Shop With Apple Card At Nike & Get Double Cashback For A Limited Time

Love Nike? Well, Apple is offering a limited-time deal to grab your favorite Nike products for a lot cheaper. In a recent post, a Twitter user shared an ongoing deal from Apple which allows you to earn cashback when you shop at Nike. You can expect a cashback of up to 6% on all Nike products.

The offer isn’t confined to a single-store location or city. You can use your Apple Card to pay for your Nike shopping spree and earn cashback. Moreover, it is applicable for physical as well as digital stores.

Apple Cashback Offer: More Details

This new offer is valid for almost 45 days and ends on 15th October. Moreover, the Apple card is only available in the U.S., so you cannot avail the offer if you live outside of the OS. Apple usually offers varying percentages of cashback with the usage of Apple Card and Apple Pay, but this is their most generous offer so far.

Apple has collaborations with Nike and a bunch of other big companies, which are eligible for cashback when you use Apple Card or Apple Pay. In Nike’s case, you can shop on the website, their official app, or a store location and avail of the cashback. But remember that you have to use Apple Pay. No other payment method will give you cashback.

While you are availing discounts at Nike, don’t forget that iPhone 14 release event is just around the corner. Apple will unveil the new iPhone as well as a lot of other products on 7 September 2022. It will finally clear the air about the speculations of design changes in the new iPhone. According to many sources, the notch would change this time on the phone, along with a 48-megapixel camera at the back.