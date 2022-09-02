“Made In Abyss” Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time | Recap

The next episode of Made In Abyss is all set to release at its scheduled time, and here’s what we know about the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the release date and time of Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 10, this article will also reveal that information.

If you’re someone who’s new to Made In Abyss, the setting might look like a fun place to be in; however, the world of Made In Abyss is no kid’s playground. And the creator has reminded viewers of that on multiple occasions. Before we go to the release date and time section, let’s take a look at the events that unfolded in the last episode of Made In Abyss Season 2.

Episode 9 of Made In Abyss Season 2 showed Riko and some Iruburu residents waiting for Reg’s return someplace outside of the village. Meanwhile, Reg is shown traveling with Faputa to the village, and he appears to be worried about Faputa’s wounds. Addressing Reg’s concern, Faputa tells him not to worry as she is immortal and will be fine. Furthermore, the two continue their travels after leaving her interference unit friend (Gaburoon) to take care of the beasts going wild from her blood’s smell.

Image: Made In Abyss

As Reg meets Riko with Faputa’s arm, he tells her he’ll explain everything once they reach the village. However, as they enter the village, the arm makes the balancing monsters go wild in Iruburu. As things start to go south, to brings of bringing the arm to Belaf; however, Vueko stops him saying that if he brings the arm to Belaf, he’ll face a terrible mental breakdown.

While all this is going on, Reg assures Vueko that he has convinced Faputa to hand the arm over after he promised to fulfill a promise. Hearing this, Vueko asks what the promise is, to which Reg doesn’t reply. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the release date and time of Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 10 and where to watch it.

Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 7th, on HiDive. Meanwhile, season 2 of Made In Abyss is almost come to an end, with only 2 more episodes left to arrive.

About the release time of Episode 10 of Made In Abyss Season 2, it will be available to watch online on HiDive at the following timings.

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM PDT

6:30 AM PDT Central Time: 8:30 AM CST

8:30 AM CST Eastern Time: 9:30 AM EST

9:30 AM EST British Time: 2:30 PM BST

2:30 PM BST European Time: 3:30 PM CEST

3:30 PM CEST India Time: 7:00 PM IST

‘Made In Abyss’ Free Streaming!

Yes, you can also watch Made In Abyss Season 2’s latest episodes completely free, with no hidden costs or prerequisites. In addition, fans can also watch Season 1 of Made In Abyss for free online. For the fans residing in South East Asia, Muse Asia has uploaded the complete season 1 and all the released episodes of Made In Abyss Season 2 on their YouTube handle.