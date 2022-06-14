Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 FCC Listing Shows Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 lineup finally made it to the FCC listing. After months of rumors and leaks, it was listed on the FCC which reveals a lot about the fifth generation of the Galaxy Watch lineup. There will be three variants this year. A smaller version, a regular one, and a pro model. However, Samsung will shed the classic lineup this year.

The there variants don’t have an actual name yet. They’re codenamed SM-R900, SM-R910, and SM-R920.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have a smaller version which will obviously be lightweight. It will be a great alternative for users with smaller wrists or who crave a smaller watch footprint.

The new lineup will pack all the necessary connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, etc but there are still lingering doubts about an LTE version. All the upcoming smartwatches will run Google’s Wear OS, which seems to be an apt choice.

As pointed out by 9to5google, the biggest highlight will be the increased charging speeds on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. Slow charging speeds were the common pain point for many consumers because Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 supports 5W charging. Now, the new variant will double the charging speed which will reduce the hassle of juicing up the wearable for an hour or two.

Image: Samsung

Along with that, the Pro model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will sport a bigger battery. The listing confirms that it could ship with a 572mAh battery. With increased battery life, Samsung wearable fans could finally enjoy a whole day or two on a single charge.

Apart from the Pro model, the other two will have smaller form factors and hence smaller batteries. But at least you will get 10W charging which will reduce the battery refueling time.

Google Pixel Watch will also arrive this year and will be a huge competition for both Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch 8. Samsung hasn’t hinted at a release date for the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup but the yearly traditions say that summers are the favorite time for wearables launches.