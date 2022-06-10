Ms. Marvel Released Online: Can I Stream It For Free On Disney+?

The fourth TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here in the name of Ms. Marvel. You can stream the much-awaited Marvel superhero show online and immerse yourself in the world of supernatural powers.

Let’s talk about whether you can steam Ms. Marvel for free online, and what you can expect from the show.

When & Where to watch Ms. Marvel TV show online?

It’s in the name, you can stream Ms. Marvel online on the de-facto streaming platform Disney+ which is also called Disney+ Hotstar in India.

The very first episode was premiered on June 8 at 12:30 PM IST on Disney+ and all the subsequent episodes will premiere every week on Wednesday at the same time.

Can I watch Ms. Marvel for free?

If you’re living in the U.S., can you can get your hands on the superhero show without paying anything? Well, Disney+ isn’t offering a free trial for the users anymore.

However, Disney has also partnered with Microsoft to bring in some new perks. If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can avail of the 30-day Disney+ free trial to watch the show.

One can also get a free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios. The U.K. users can get a free 6/12 month free Disney Plus subscription with O2.

For the users living in India, their cellular plans can give you bundled access to Disney+ Hotstar:

What’s Ms. Marvel all about?

It’s the story of a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teen named Kamala Khan who lives in New Jersey. She is a big-time fan of superheroes but eventually realizes she possesses some supernatural talent. Her powers include shapeshifting, but the trailer reveals her ability to project different shapes and make an impact.

Per the comics, four different characters have taken the moniker Ms. Marvel, starting with Carol Danvers in 1968 to Khan taking the stage in 2013. Khan’s role in the live-action series is played by Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani.

So, that’s all about Ms. Marvel. Now, go watch the show and tell us your thoughts in the comments down below.