Samsung Announces New Odyssey Monitors Globally With 240Hz Refresh Rate

Samsung has announced the release of its Odyssey Neo Monitors globally, which is highly anticipated by people worldwide. The launch will be global, with release dates varying from region to region.

Samsung made this announcement through its company blog, which shocked many people on the sudden release announcement.

The series is scheduled to release three different monitors, including Odyssey Neo G8, G7, and G4. Although the G8 monitor was released in the USA in May, the company has decided to release it globally.

Samsung Odyssey Neo Monitors Price and Availability

Samsung hasn’t published the prices of its Odyssey Neo monitors yet. The prices are essential for customers to plan their purchases, due to which there has been overwhelming speculation about the pricing of the Odyssey Neo monitors.

The pricing for the new series is expected to be revealed in local Samsung stores before the end of the month. Therefore, you can check the pricing and plan your purchases accordingly.

Samsung Odyssey Neo Monitors Specifications

Although the pricing of the Odyssey series is not revealed, the company has publicized the specs sheet. The G8 and G7 models are 32-inches with a 1000R curved panel in hot demand.

The G4 model ranges between 25/27 inches and boasts a flat panel. The G8 has made rounds on the web because it claims to be the first 4K gaming monitor.

The monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is super high for a gaming monitor. The other two models differ in resolution and refresh rate specifications, with the G7 model capable of providing a 4K resolution but falling behind with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Image Credit: Samsung

The G4 model can reach a refresh rate of 240 Hz but can only offer a resolution of 1920 × 1080 at that rate.

All three monitors are specifically constructed to offer a smooth gaming experience with brilliant resolution, graphics, and a 1ms GTG. They also offer great connectivity as the G7 and G8 models come with HDMI 2.1 compared to G4, which comes with HDMI 2.0.

We are waiting for the new editions to burst the market like you! Stay tuned for more related updates!