Top 10 Best PS4 Games You Should Play In 2022

There is a variety of features that Sony’s PS4 introduced when it kicked off a new console generation in late 2013. These include enhancements on the software side, such as native 1080p gaming, and new hardware inclusions such as the touchpad.

Over time, a slew of top-notch games have come out that fully utilize the potential of the PS4 in their distinguished way. Such games don’t just get the best out of the console’s improved graphics but also incorporate meticulous and innovative game design.

Now that the PS5 has been out for almost two years, new PS4 game announcements are becoming increasingly uncommon. As the PS4’s twilight years continue, we look back at the greatest games that have graced the platform. Here are our picks for the best PS4 games available right now.

Top 10 Best Games Of The PS4 Era

10. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016)

For fans of Indiana Jones-esque adventure, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is a must-play game. Even if you are not into explorer flicks, this game is worth giving a shot and so much more. It is an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed thrill ride that challenges your wit and reflexes.

Uncharted 4 is the fourth and final chapter of Nathan Drake’s perilous escapade that takes him through exotic locations, ingenious puzzles, and a swarm of enemy gunfire. Moreover, the game offers some of the best cinematic set-pieces ever seen in video games.

9. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

Thanks to the franchise’s longevity, there aren’t many games that draw the same level of fanfare that a Metal Gear game draws. Over the decades, Metal Gear’s lore has taken the shape of something as intricate as human imagination would allow for. All this comes to an emphatic conclusion in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which acts as the missing piece of the puzzle in the Metal Gear saga.

The game reimagines a Metal Gear game as an open-world title — steering away from a linear approach — and does so with great aplomb. It takes the ’80s Cold War setting and fuses it into Big Boss’s story arc. Playing as the super-soldier, Snake, you take on a number of covert operations to stop a villainous force from eliminating you and your army.

8. The Last Of Us Part II (2020)

Sequel to the critically acclaimed game The Last Of Us, The Last Of Us Part II is yet another milestone for Naughty Dog in the craft of making narrative-driven video games. Much like its predecessor, TLOU 2’s story has heart, and its gameplay has ambition, two elements that come together to deliver an incredible experience.

The game allows you to play as Ellie, Abby, and Joel as they maneuver across a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested country. Using short-range and long-range weapons, you have to defeat the human and zombie adversaries you face on your path.

7. Ghost Of Tsushima (2020)

Ghost Of Tsushima is the Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan we never got. This work of art is actually much better and is its own unique thing. From the uber-realistic graphics to the well-crafted combat, this game has everything to keep you hooked to it.

Sucker Punch Production’s game puts you into the shoes of Jin Sakai aka the Ghost of Tsushima, the titular hero. You play as a samurai determined to protect the island of Tsushima from Mongols who are dialing up on their conquest of Japan. As the game progresses, you encounter and go against popular historical figures such as Khotun Khan.

6. Persona 5 Royal (2020)

Persona 5 Royal is an upgraded edition of 2016’s Persona 5 that includes new characters, new locations, new gameplay elements, extended story alongside the base game. The game merges fantasy elements with Japanese high school themes.

You play as a high-school student, aka “Joker,” who adapts to a new school and realizes his supernatural powers simultaneously. As the academic year unfolds, you discover others with similar powers and together go up against creatures from another realm using your Persona abilities.

5. Grand Theft Auto V (2014)

There hasn’t been a Grand Theft Auto game as rich and diverse as Grand Theft Auto V. Whether you stroll down a neon-lit street in the city or hike around the mountainous outskirts, the liveliness and density of the game’s open-world are breathtaking.

For the first time in the series, in GTA V, you control three different protagonists who lead very different lifestyles compared to each other. However, the paths of these distinct characters are closely overlapping and form a riveting plot. Besides story missions, you have a plethora of side missions and activities to explore in the city of Los Santos and its neighboring towns.

Moreover, it comes with GTA Online, the multiplayer section of the game. In this, you can create your player avatar and complete in-game jobs with your online friends.

4. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019)

What do you need to create an exemplary action game? For starters, an appealing setting, an important time period, and an intriguing plot — “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” has all three. It shows feudal Japan during the civil war-stricken Sengoku period in a way we haven’t seen before. The story also focuses on the quarrel between ninjas and samurais.

The player assumes the role of Wolf, a shinobi or ninja, who sets out to vanquish a samurai clan for previously assaulting him and taking his colleague hostage. Moreover, players can mix and match all-out offense tactics with stealth as they go from taking down one boss to another.

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

Marking a major upgrade over the first two installments in the series, “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is a mainstream smash-hit and a big breakthrough for developer CD Projekt RED. The game brings the namesake fantasy novel series to life by projecting a magnificent setting filled with fascinating quests.

Taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia, players navigate their way through dangerous wildlands crawling with enemies of all kinds. Importantly, you have to complete missions, do side quests, and unlock rewards to locate a close one who is fleeing the mystical Wild Hunt.

2. God Of War (2018)

God Of War is a storytelling masterpiece like none other. The game showcases a combination of stunning visuals, absorbing lore, and action-packed sequences. On top of that, the captivating voice acting performances add another layer of shine to what is truly a work of art.

The story follows the godly father-son duo of Kratos and Atreus out to achieve a very personal goal. On their journey, they encounter an array of supernatural friends and foes. Interestingly, the game takes various characters from Norse mythology and merges them into the plot seamlessly.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

If you have any console or PC that can run Red Dead Redemption 2, you should make it a mission to play through it at least once — it’s that damn good. Rockstar’s wild west game is the pinnacle of their game development caliber and raises the bar for open-world games.

RDR 2 features a highly detailed and dynamic environment that depicts late 19th-century America. As Arthur Morgan, a gun-toting outlaw, you have numerous missions, side missions, and other objectives to complete in a virtual world that masterfully imitates life.

Furthermore, the Red Dead Online multiplayer component acts as a means to join your online friends on a horse-riding, bank-robbing, western expedition.

For anyone who hasn’t played all the aforementioned games, it becomes an imperative task to fix this as these titles offer the definitive PlayStation experience. If you have any other game recommendations for PS4 players, share them in the comments below.

Also, as you plan to finish the games on this list, make sure to watch out for the most anticipated PS5 and PS4 games coming in 2022.