One Piece Chapter 1045 Release Schedule | Luffy’s New Form

While fans eagerly await the next chapter of One Piece, in this article, we’ll share all the details about chapter 1045 of One Piece; meanwhile, the upcoming chapter is sure to break the internet when it comes out.

In the previous chapter, we saw the reveal leading to Luffy’s new powers. Meanwhile, Luffy is not at his full potential yet; the form he is in is called his “Gear 5.” While Luffy’s new form has changed his appearance somewhat, the form has made the straw hat captain more powerful than ever. We witnessed this when Luffy beat up Kaido in his dragon form, completely decimating Kaido with his abilities.

As for the next chapter, let’s look at the release schedule and what awaits the fans in One Piece Chapter 1045.

One Piece Chapter 1045 release schedule

The next chapter of One Piece, titled “Next level,” lands online on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022. As usual, fans will be able to read chapter 1045 online on platforms Viz and Manga Plus. On the flip side, the chapter will first release in Japan at midnight, followed by its release in other regions of the world, the exact timings for which are mentioned below.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

8 AM PDT Central Time: 10 AM CST

10 AM CST Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

11 AM EST British Time: 4 PM BST

4 PM BST European Time: 5 PM CET

5 PM CET India Time: 9.30 PM IST

What’s coming up in One Piece Chapter 1045?

While the spoilers for chapter 1045 are already out, many of us know the situations that await us in chapter 1045. However, for the ones unaware and who wish to keep it like that, we’ll try and give minimal information not to give you any spoilers.

According to the already out spoilers, fans will see a fierce and entertaining battle between Luffy and Kaido or the whole One Piece Chapter 1045. Along with fighting Kaido, Luffy will be seen unleashing a new attack on his opponent, called “Gomu Gomu No Giant.” Luffy’s newest tactic will transform his body further into him looking like a God. Lastly, the chapter will end with Luffy punching Kaido in the face and telling him, “This is funny, isn’t it, Kaido?”