How To Watch “Bridgerton” Season 2 For Free Online?

“Bridgerton” season 2 is the second season of the massively popular romantic drama that takes place during the regency era of England. It revolves around the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as all of them are on a quest to find love.

We saw the family last time all the way back in the finale of season 1 in December 2020. So fans have been waiting a while now for more of this great show. And now season 2 is finally set to release on March 25, 2022. To know more about the release date, check out our guide right here. Now without further ado, let’s go over how to watch if for free.

Where to watch ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 online?

Image Credit: Netflix

Before we go over how to watch it for free, you should know where you’ll be watching it to begin with. And the platform for that is of course, Netflix. The first season broke all kinds of records for Netflix and we’re hoping the second one does the same. You can check out the upcoming season yourself on this page.

Netflix is certainly ramping up their releases in 2022. Anime is another side of the streaming giant that it has been building up for a while. If you haven’t already, do check out Kengan Ashura, a brilliant Netflix original anime who currently has its season 2 in production.

How to watch Bridgerton Season 2 for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix, the platform the series is being released on, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free as well. You can check them out right down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What is ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 about?

The show is all about the eight children of the powerful Bridgerton family on a quest to find their significant other. The first season is about Daphne, the eldest daughter of the family. She goes on her dramatic journey of love which involved a fake betrothal that ends up being very real.

Now the new season will shift our focus to the eldest son and the head of the family Anthony. His story will be about him dealing with his fiancée’s overprotective older sister. But while vying to keep Anthony away, like any classic romance something seems to begin bubbling between the two.