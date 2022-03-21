Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Is It Coming On Crunchyroll, Funimation, Or Netflix?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is undoubtedly the hottest anime movie of the year, with a record-setting performance ever since its release. While the movie is still featured in theatres and that too in limited regions worldwide, the chances of going online for jujutsu Kaisen 0 are pretty slim, at least for now. However, in this article, we’ll discuss if the movie will be coming to Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, or any other streaming platform.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s theatrical release, the movie has premiered in many parts of the United States and Europe. However, there’s still a looming shadow on Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s streaming availability. In case there are fans who might be unaware of what the movie is about (which is hardly believable), we’ll make sure to drop an introduction to the movie without putting any spoilers out there.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

The movie is an adaptation of a single tankōbon named ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ that came after the original series. The plot features Yuta Okkotsu, a 16-year-old high school student cursed by his childhood friend Rika. After an awful accident takes Rika’s life, her spirit is cursed and clung to Yuta, killing whoever threatens or bullies Okkotsu. As a result, instead of facing execution, Okkotsu is allowed to join Jujutsu High, where he is trained and helped to control his cursed energy by Gojo.

Now that you know what the movie is about, let’s take a look at all the probable streaming platforms where the prequel movie to Jujutsu Kaisen can stream.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 coming to Crunchyroll?

While what the fans worldwide wouldn’t give to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll, there is no news of the movie coming to the streaming platform anytime soon. However, with that being said, when jujutsu Kaisen 0 makes its online presence, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is expected to stream on Crunchyroll before ever hitting Funimation, Netflix, or any other streaming platform.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 coming to Funimation?

As for Funimation, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is not streaming on the platform. Moreover, the movie is not expected to come to the platform anytime soon. So those waiting on the movie’s online release date will wait some more.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 coming to Netflix?

While Netflix is the more common out of the three, it’s unlikely that fans will see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 releasing on Netflix anytime soon. In the meantime, for those who haven’t watched it already, Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 is available to watch on Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 streaming: conclusion

With that, we’re coming towards the end of this article, with Crunchyroll being the top contender for hosting Jujutsu Kaisen 0 online. At the same time, nothing is revealed as of now; with no online release date for the movie or where will, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be available to stream first. Meanwhile, if we had to take a guess and make predictions based on the theatrical release in Japan and the U.S., we’d say Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would probably make its online appearance somewhere near June or July.

Lastly, you might want to check out the pieces we ran on fans demanding Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s theatrical release in India, with PVR hinting towards a theatrical release to PVR deleting the Instagram post. And while you’re at it, let us know what your thoughts are on the Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s online release.