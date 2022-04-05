“The Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

There is a plethora of isekai anime, but not many matches the level of “The Rising Of The Shield Hero.” The anime made its debut back in 2018 and was an instant hit among anime fans. However, since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for The Rising Of The Shield Hero season 2.

After four long years, the wait for it is almost over. You read it right; Shield Hero is returning for its second season this week. To be precise, the anime will start airing on April 06, 2022. It is expected to be available in Japan at 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

Following the release in Japan, you can expect it to arrive online at 6:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Regardless of the time zone, you must be wondering where to watch the anime online? Why don’t we talk about it in the next section of our streaming guide?

Where to watch ‘The Rising Of The Shield Hero’ season 2 online?

Similar to the foremost season of the anime, you can watch it online with the help of Funimation and Crunchyroll. Although the two websites are paid, the former offers a free trial to new users. If you haven’t taken advantage of that offer, then now might be the perfect time to do so.

However, in case the websites above are unavailable in your region, then you might have to look for alternatives. Luckily, you can find some pretty amazing legal anime websites in our guide here. On top of being legal, all the options are free as well, so pick the site which suits your needs the best.

What to expect from ‘The Rising Of The Shield Hero’ season 2?

In season 1 of the series, our protagonist Naofumi Iwatani donned the role of the Shield Hero. After initial struggles and a lot, I mean a lot of challenges, Naofumi fended off the first wave. Now, according to the trailer of season 2, this time around, Naofumi and his party are preparing for the second wave.

Additionally, the legendary Spirit Tortoise has been revived in the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom. This will prove to be another obstacle for Naofumi. Regardless, fans are still in for an amazing plot alongside superb animation and great voice acting.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.