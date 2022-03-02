Bungie Denies Destiny 2 Availability On Steam Deck

The Steam Deck launch has been pretty successful so far, with Valve finally starting to deliver the preorders. However, after Tim Sweeney of Epic games denies Fortine’s availability on Steam Deck, games like ‘Will To Live Online’ and ‘Intruder’ have also done the same and are now being joined by another popular game, Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 won’t be coming to Steam Deck

Yes, you read that right. Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has confirmed that the game won’t be coming to Steam Deck. Not only did the company say that the game won’t be making its way to the Steam Deck, but it also warned players that trying to bypass the game’s anti-cheat can get them banned.

In the Bungie forums, where people usually go to troubleshoot issues with the game, the company has added a separate “Steam Deck and Destiny 2” section in the Table of Contents, which says the following:

“Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or any system utilizing Proton unless Windows is installed and running. Players who attempt to launch the game on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time.”

Moreover, the section says, “Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.”

While Fortnite already shattered Valve’s dreams to run 100% of the games on Steam library at launch, the exclusion of Destiny 2, one of the second most popular MMO games in the world, will hurt a lot of fans who were looking forward to playing the game on Steam Deck.

Either way, let us know your thoughts about companies backing off from bringing their games to Steam Deck using the proton compatibility layer in the comments section below.