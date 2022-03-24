Kengan Ashura: Season 2 Has Been Announced By Netflix

Kengan Ashura is a Netflix anime that was released back in 2019. It is an action-packed tournament-style anime where our protagonist takes part in a deadly tournament against awesome fighters. It is one of the most popular anime by Netflix, and fans have been waiting for Kengan Ashura Season 2 for a while now.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

And it looks like the wait is finally at an end. On the official Netflix anime Twitter account, they announced the new season and a flashy new poster to go with it. Let’s check it out and talk more about this upcoming season.

Kengan Ashura season 2 announcement

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is in the works! Get warmed up by watching Season 1, now streaming on Netflix!

🥊

¡¡La temporada 2 de Kengan Ashura está en proceso!! ¡Vean (de nuevo?) la temporada 1 para ir abriendo boca! ;) pic.twitter.com/vbmysQmxhH — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 23, 2022

Although there is no mention of a release date, it states that the new season is in the works. We expect to see a trailer for it and a release date very soon. The poster itself is pretty cool, showing off all the fighters of the Kengan Annihilation tournament. Also, the caption mentions warming up by watching season 1 on Netflix, which you should haven’t already.

While we’re on the topic of new seasons of popular anime, we have to talk about My Hero Academia. They just announced their upcoming sixth season with a flashy new poster. It comes out in fall 2022, so make sure to check it out.

What can I expect from Kengan Ashura season 2?

Image Credit: Netflix

The anime revolves around the Kengan Association, a company that manages an underground fighting arena. What’s special about this arena is that the fighters all represent a company, and the outcomes of these matches are wagered on for expensive business deals. Moreover, the anime focuses on the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, which will decide the next chairman of the association.

Protagonist Ohma represents the Nagi organization and fights in these deadly tournaments with top fighters worldwide. Furthermore, the first season ended with the war between Ohma and Raian, which is around the halfway point. So the new season will cover the manga all the way to the end. As such, expect some truly insane battles.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for the new season of this awesome action anime? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.