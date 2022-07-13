Twitter Officially Becomes The Gamer’s Town Square: 1.5 Bil. Tweets In 2022 So Far

Twitter is one of the biggest social platforms globally, with millions of active users. It’s often a place for people with similar interests to interact, and recent reports suggest that gaming was the talk of the town. During the first half of 2022, Twitter reported nearly 1.5 billion tweets about gaming.

It established a new record half as it followed the 2021 gaming conversation yearly record. A massive 36% yearly increase in gaming tweets was due to some massive game releases such as Elden Ring, VALORANT, Call of Duty League, Professional Gamers League Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as they were followed by several global gaming events like Summer Game Fest, Xbox Showcase and the Playstation’s State of Play.

Gamers use Twitter to convey their views on trends and the latest events. The official sources also used the platform to release patch notes, highlight major Esports events and discuss all the updates.

Genshin Impact claimed the top spot on charts for “Most Tweeted About Video Game globally” after getting the title in 2021 as Wordle remained at the 2nd spot.

Insights

Twitter’s global gaming conversations insight from January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, provides some fascinating news.

The countries which ranked at the top for most tweets were Japan, the United States, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, India, the U.K., and Mexico, respectively.

The games which took the spotlight include Genshin Impact, Wordle, Ensemble Stars, Final Fantasy, Project Sekai, Apex Legends, Elden Ring, Fate/Grand Order, Valiant, and The Legend of Zelda, respectively.

The player who got the title of the most tweeted about Esports athletes includes FalleN, TenZ, Nobru, Fax, Rekkles, Cabochard, S1mple, Mixwell, Scump, and Hungrybox.

Esports is global competitive gaming and attracts a huge audience. Teams that remained the topic of discussion include Loud Esports, Karmine Corp, Crazy Raccoon, FaZe Clan, paiN Gaming, G2 Esports, T1, Los Grandes, Fnatic, and Furia Esports.

Popular Esports Leagues

Many Esports tournaments were arranged to ensure the utmost competitive gaming experience. The most-watched and tweeted Esports leagues include: Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends, Apex Esports, League of Legends Champions Korea, Call of Duty League, and Overwatch League.

Most Listened to Spaces in Gaming

The top 3 most listened to spaces inside the gaming world include “Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard, let’s talk” (Host: @charlieintel) Date: January 18, 2022, “Talking about Summer Game Fest plans and ideas from fans” (Host: @geoffkeighley) Date: May 22, 2022, and “100Thieves post-LCS talk” (Host: @100t_esports) Date: March 27, 2022.

Popular Twitter Communities

The five most popular and engaging gaming communities include Retro Gaming, Splatoon, Xbox community, Valorant, and counter-strike.