Resident Evil Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s adaptation of Capcom’s Resident Evil leaves room for a second season and here’s everything we know so far. There are enough references to Resident Evil games in the Netflix series to satisfy fans of the original.

At the same time, the show’s distinct self-sustaining storylines distinguish it from other zombie-centric post-apocalyptic thrillers. While its overarching plot only scratches the surface of the original lore, the white-knuckle gory action and character development in its eight episodes paint a clear picture of its future scalability.

And, near the end of Resident Evil season 1, the series teases the origins of the apocalypse and Jade’s daughter’s strange abilities. It also throws Ada Wong’s name into the mix, confirming that the character from the source material will potentially play a key role in season 2. With so much going on in season 1’s climax, Netflix’s Resident Evil season 2 has a lot to look forward to.

Is Resident Evil renewed for a season 2?

Netflix is yet to renew Resident Evil for season 2 but it’s too early to predict the show’s fate. The show has received polarizing reviews from critics, as well as mostly negative ones from regular viewers.

This suggests that Resident Evil may not have all of the odds in its favor right now. Nonetheless, Ada Wong’s appearance in Resident Evil season 2 is a big tease that may entice many viewers to give the show another chance.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Andrew Dabb stated that season 1 doesn’t delve into the game lore much for a very specific reason. They also added that:

“Things will change as the show progresses because we’re producing, hopefully, a show every 18 months or so, and the games take a little bit longer to ramp into production… We made the choice [in Season 1] to just touch the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the game lore. If we’re lucky enough to go into Season 2 and beyond, you’ll start to see a lot more game elements coming into the show.”

Considering the “18 months or so” comment, if Netflix decides to renew Resident Evil by the end of August 2022, we might expect season 2 episodes by fall 2023, or possibly as early as 2024.

Resident Evil season 2: Cast

We can pretty much expect the main cast to return, which includes Ella Balinska and Tamara Smart as Jade, Siena Agudong as Billie, Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, and Adeline Rudolph. Other likely cameos include Anthony Oseyemi as Roth, Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus, and Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun.

Resident Evil season 2: Potential plotline

Towards the end of Resident Evil season 1, we saw Jade and Billie’s steaming relationship beginning to boil. Billie’s dysfunctional dynamic will likely get a lot worse before it gets better now that she’s abducted her niece Bea.

Meanwhile, Albert allegedly gives his life to destroy the plan. He instructs his clone Bert to keep his children safe as he does this. He instructs Jade to find Ada Wong, a well-known assassin-for-hire from the games, in his final note to her before he is (apparently) killed by the bomb.

All of these new details suggest that Resident Evil season 2 will explore the origins of the outbreak as well as Jade and Billie’s relationship post-outbreak survival. Moreover, showrunner Andrew Dabb, in an interview with TVLine, stated,