One Piece Film Red India Release Date Confirmed

One Piece is a gold mine of content for fans of manga, anime, and even movies. The long-running series has a special place in the heart of the fans for a plethora of reasons. One of them is apart from manga and anime; One Piece never lets its quality dip, even in movies. The most recent example of it is the amazing success of One Piece Film Red.

The movie was originally released in Japan on August 06, 2022. As expected, it was a huge hit and continued to shatter all records. However, with that happening, the biggest question was when will the movie come to India. As we have seen in the past, it sometimes takes films even more than six months to release in India.

Well, my fellow Pirates (the Straw Hats kind), this is not the case for the new One Piece movie. With that being said, let’s take a look at the movie’s release date in India. After all, the film’s the highest-grossing movie in the One Piece franchise.

When is One Piece Film Red releasing in India?

After just a few weeks of release in Japan, it has been confirmed by PVR Pictures that the movie will be releasing in India in select theaters in October 2022. To be precise, its first premiere in the subcontinent will be on October 07, 2022.

The wait is finally over! After smashing records at the Japanese Box office, the pirates are coming to a cinema near you on 7th October!



So make sure you circle that date in the calendar. Because the tickets for One Piece films can be sold out quicker than you think.

Will One Piece Film Red release on Crunchyroll?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many movie fanatics have changed their watching habits. They tend to rely more on streaming services rather than physically going into theaters to watch films. Although in the anime community, most fans still prefer to watch movies on the big screen, we have to cater to the needs of everyone.

Now the big question remains will One Piece Film Red release on Crunchyroll? Well, let’s take the example of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It has been confirmed that the film is coming online on September 21, 2022. It is roughly nine months post the movie’s theatrical release. Keeping that in mind, the new One Piece movie could release online sometime around May or June of 2023.

That's it from our end about One Piece Film Red's release date in India. What are your expectations from the movie? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.