Realme GT2 Pro And Realme 9 Launched: All You Need To Know

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched a slew of new products here today. The event was focused on the flagship Realme GT2 Pro, but besides that, it also launched the Realme 9 4G smartphone, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme FHD TV Stick.

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications

Specification Realme GT 2 Pro Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Cameras Dual rear 50MP+50MP cameras RAM + Storage 8+128 GB, 12+256 GB OS Android 12 based Realme UI 3 Battery 5000mAh Security In-Display fingerprint reader Weight 189g

Realme launched its flagship smartphone, Realme GT2 Pro, earlier this year in the global market. After a couple of months, the company finally decided to launch the GT2 Pro smartphone in the Indian market.

First, the GT2 Pro boasts a premium design that Realme calls Paper Tech Master Design. For it, the company has collaborated with SABIC, and it is the first smartphone with a rear panel made of biopolymer. It has also received a TCO 9.0 sustainability certification.

Credit: Realme India

Coming to display, the Realme GT2 Pro has a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display with 1400 nits peak brightness. It is an LTPO 2.0 Display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. It also has a 5,00,000:1 high contrast ratio and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Realme has received an A+ rating from Display Mate and the HDR 10+ certification for the display.

Credit: Realme India

On the optics front, GT2 Pro has a dual-camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50MP SONY IMX766 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 150-degree field of view. Realme says it is the world’s first phone camera with a 150º field of view. It features a 32MP shooter with an f.24 aperture on the front.

Powering the Realme GT2 Pro is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is the most powerful chip in the Qualcomm lineup, built on a 4nm process. Realme has also added a 9-layer cooling system called Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Max.

Credit: Realme India

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced. As per the claims, it will charge 0 to 100% in only 33 minutes. Realme will bundle an adapter in the box, unlike many premium smartphones skipping the adapter.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT is launched in two storage variants: 8+128GB and 12+256GB. The 8+128GB variant is priced at 49,999 INR whereas the 12+256GB variant has a price tag of 57,999 INR.

There is a launch offer giving you a discount of 5000 rupees on using HDFC or SBI Credit cards. Talking about the available colors Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black colors. It will be available starting on 14 April on Realme’s Official Website and on Flipkart.

Realme 9 4G Specifications

Specification Realme 9 4G Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Cameras Triple 108MP+8MP+2MP cameras RAM + Storage 6+128GB, 8+128GB OS Realme UI 3 Battery 5000mAh Security In-Display fingerprint reader Weight 178g

Other than launching the flagship Realme GT2 Pro smartphone, Realme has launched Realme 9 4G. It is the newest addition to its affordable phones lineup. The biggest highlight of Realme 9 4G is 108MP primary camera and Super AMOLED Display.

Credit: Realme India

The Realme 9 4G fits a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, powering the Realme 9 4G is a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

In the camera department, Realme 9 has a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is a 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor. The remaining two sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP sensor on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls.

Giving all the required juice is a 5000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The Realme 9 4G has an In-display fingerprint sensor with a heart rate monitor attached to it.

Pricing and Availability

The 6+128GB is priced at 17,999 and the 8+128GB will cost you 18,999 rupees. There will be a launch offer of an INR 2000 discount on using HDFC credit cards. The smartphone will be available in Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black colors. You can buy Realme 9 4G starting 12 April on Realme’s Official Website and Flipkart.

So, this is all about the newly launched Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 4G. What do you guys think about these two new smartphones from Realme? Do let us know in the comments.