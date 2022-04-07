Realme Buds Air 3 With Best-In-Class ANC Launched In India

Realme Buds Air 3 has been launched in India. These shared their launch with the Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, and Realme FHD TV Stick.

We have covered the other products in different articles; visit Fossbytes for the full coverage of the event. This article is everything about the new TWS from Realme.

Realme Buds Air 3 Features

Credit: Realme India

The Realme Buds Air 3 has a flat-top design that the company likes to call Horizon Design. Talking about the most exciting feature, active noise cancellation. The Buds support 42db noise cancellation. Realme has used two microphones, one outside and one inside to achieve this level of noise cancellation.

Due to the use of two microphones, the TWS is capable of offering 68% better noise cancellation. As per the claims made by Realme, it is the highest-rated noise cancellation on any TWS. The company also highlighted that these come with TUV Rheinland certification.

Coming to the sound part, the buds pack a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver. The company was also able to get IPX5 certification for Buds Air 3, making it sweat and water-resistant. Realme Buds Air 3 can be connected to two devices simultaneously.

The company also added a seamless device switching feature that lets you switch between a phone and laptop or any other connected device. On the battery life front, the buds claim 30 hour playback time. If you are in a hurry, a 10 minutes charge is promised to give you 100 minutes of music listening.

Realme Buds Air 3 Pricing & Availability

The Realme Buds Air 3 is priced at INR 3,999. As an early bird offer, Realme will offer a discount of INR 500 reducing the price to 3,499. The TWS is launched in two colors: Starry Blue and Galaxy White. It will be available starting today on Realme India’s Official Website and Flipkart.