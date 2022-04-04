Realme 9 4G Launch Date Revealed: Here’s Why This One Is Special

The Realme 9 4G launch date means another smartphone in the already crowded Indian smartphone market. The company had scheduled a launch event for 7 April to launch its flagship smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro. Now, the Chinese company will use the same event to announce Realme 9 4G smartphone.

The Realme 9 4G will join the ever-growing list of Realme 9 series of smartphones. We already have Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones in the Realme 9 Series.

Earlier today, the brand took to Twitter to announce the launch of Realme 9 4G. The launch event will take place on 7th April at 12:30 P.M. As per the posted teaser image; the Realme 9 4G will boast a 108MP primary rear camera sensor.

Are you ready to #CaptureTheSpark?



Featuring a 108MP ProLight Camera, #realme9 is going to revolutionize the way you click pictures.



Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th April, on our official channels.



Know more: https://t.co/kfGHFQB9m0 pic.twitter.com/MrhSSjO0Qd — realme (@realmeIndia) April 4, 2022

Realme is using the hashtag CaptureTheSpark. It means Realme 9 4G will pack some severe camera capabilities. The smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup in which the primary sensor will be a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 108MP shooter. Joining the primary lens will be a Super Wide lens and 4cm Macro sensor.

The Teaser image is sufficient to show the rear panel design of Realme 9 4G. We see a design similar to other Realme 9 series smartphones: a rectangular camera module housing the triple camera setup and a flashlight.

A Flipkart landing page of Realme 9 4G is already live, confirming a few more smartphone specifications. The smartphone will feature a Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Because of the availability of an AMOLED Display, Realme 9 4G will get an In-Display fingerprint sensor with a built-in heart monitor.

The device will be only 7.9 mm thick and weigh 178 grams. It will also include everyone’s favorite 3.5mm headphone jack. As per Realme 9 4G’s expected pricing, we expect it to be priced at around 13000 rupees in the Indian market.

But what we think, when every other smartphone maker including Realme is launching 5G smartphones launching a 4G smartphone doesn’t make more sense. Anyway, what are your thoughts about Realme 9 4G, are you guys excited for the smartphone, or are you more excited for the more premium Realme GT 2 Pro? Do let us know in the comment section.