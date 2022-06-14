Realme GT2 Explorer Master Listed On TENAA, Specs Leaked

Realme is an electronics manufacturer based out of Shenzhen China. Although the company now manufacturers a ton of accessories, Realme has expanded tremendously as a smartphone manufacturer in recent years.

Realme as a brand is making interesting design and hardware choices in its products. The BBK-owned company has spread to over 61 countries globally with its “Dare to jump” tagline. Realme has made a mark in the Android market by making flagship-level devices on a budget.

Last year we saw the spectacular GT Explorer Master with a sleek design and a reasonable price tag. The company has long been rumored to be working on its successor which can launch as GT2 Explorer Master.

Is it really the Realme GT2 Explorer Master?

Image Credit: TENNA

According to GSM Arena; some reports suggested that the model number for the device could be RMX3551. “A phone with that exact model number has been certified for sale in China by TENNA,” the report said. We also get a first look at the device in the image above.

Let’s talk about what specifications can the device come with. If the device is in fact, the Realme GT2 Explorer Master, it has a 6.7-inch 1080×2400 120 Hz AMOLED display that is flat and has a hole punch in the center for the 16 MP selfie camera. It is packing a triple camera system with dual 50 MP sensors and a 2 MP depth sensor is found on the back of the phone.

The phone will come with 4/6/8GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of non-expandable storage and will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery that charges at 100W to keep the device running.

Lastly, The Realme GT2 Explorer Master weighs 199g and is 161.3 x 74.3 x 8.2 mm. It will be available in three colors: white, brown, and green. Would you like to try this power-packed, bold smartphone? Comment below.